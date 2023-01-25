Of the top 50, 11 are located in the South West and Wales, nine in the North West, and 13 in the South East and London

Britain’s best pubs have been named in the Estrella Damm awards, voted for by top foodies and hospitality experts including food writers, executive and celebrity chefs.

Of the top 50, 11 this year are located in the South West and Wales, nine in the North West, and 13 in the South East and London.

Three pubs in Kent and Lancashire made their mark this year making it on the top 10 list of best gastropubs in the UK. The Parkers Arms in Newton-in-Bowland, Lancashire was voted the best, followed by The Unruly Pig in Suffolk which came first in last year’s annual awards.

The Parkers Arms, headed up by Stosie Madi and Kathy Smith, has long been recognised for their exceptional cooking. Last year the pub was rated in the top 50 at the National Restaurant Awards.

Eight London pubs in total made it on the top 50 Gastropubs list this year - up from just six in 2022. New London additions to the list include Islington’s Baring at number 23 and pioneer of the “gastropub” category, The Eagle, a new entrant at 48.

London’s best pub was dubbed as the Red Lion and Sun, landing number 10 this year on the list, rising from number 16 last year.

Three pubs were also winners of the specialist awards which include ‘One to Watch’, ‘Front of House Team of the Year’, and ‘Newcomer of the Year’.

Publisher Chris Lowe said of the awards: “We are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including five new entrants”.

He added: “The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a space for food and drink lovers the opportunity to explore the best that the UK has to offer”.

What are the top 20 gastropubs in the UK?

Parkers Arms - Clitheroe, Lancashire The Unruly Pig - Woodbridge, Suffolk Freemasons at Wiswell - Clitheroe, Lancashire The Sportsman - Seasalter, Kent The Kentish Hare - Tunbridge Wells, Kent The Angel at Hetton - Hetton, Yorkshire The White Swan at Fence - Fence, Lancashire The Hand & Flowers - Marlow, Buckinghamshire The Fordwich Arms - Canterbury, Kent The Red Lion and Sun - Highgate, London The Mariners - Rock, Cornwall The Cornish Arms - Tavistock, Devon Harwood Arms - Fulham, London Shibden Mill Inn - Halifax, Yorkshire The Coach - Marlow, Buckinghamshire The Beehive - White Waltham, Berkshire The Cadeleigh Arms - Tiverton, Devon The Pack Horse - Hayfield, Derbyshire Pyne Arms - Barnstaple, Devon The Black Swan - Ravenstonedale, Cumbria

The full list of the top 50 gastropubs can be found on their website .

Which pubs won the specialist awards?

One to Watch: The Victoria Oxshott - Leatherhead, Surrey

Front of House Team of the Year: Brook House - Fulham, London

