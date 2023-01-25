Britain’s best pubs have been named in the Estrella Damm awards, voted for by top foodies and hospitality experts including food writers, executive and celebrity chefs.
Of the top 50, 11 this year are located in the South West and Wales, nine in the North West, and 13 in the South East and London.
Advertisement
Three pubs in Kent and Lancashire made their mark this year making it on the top 10 list of best gastropubs in the UK. The Parkers Arms in Newton-in-Bowland, Lancashire was voted the best, followed by The Unruly Pig in Suffolk which came first in last year’s annual awards.
The Parkers Arms, headed up by Stosie Madi and Kathy Smith, has long been recognised for their exceptional cooking. Last year the pub was rated in the top 50 at the National Restaurant Awards.
Eight London pubs in total made it on the top 50 Gastropubs list this year - up from just six in 2022. New London additions to the list include Islington’s Baring at number 23 and pioneer of the “gastropub” category, The Eagle, a new entrant at 48.
Advertisement
London’s best pub was dubbed as the Red Lion and Sun, landing number 10 this year on the list, rising from number 16 last year.
Three pubs were also winners of the specialist awards which include ‘One to Watch’, ‘Front of House Team of the Year’, and ‘Newcomer of the Year’.
Advertisement
Publisher Chris Lowe said of the awards: “We are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including five new entrants”.
He added: “The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a space for food and drink lovers the opportunity to explore the best that the UK has to offer”.
Loading....
What are the top 20 gastropubs in the UK?
Advertisement
- Parkers Arms - Clitheroe, Lancashire
- The Unruly Pig - Woodbridge, Suffolk
- Freemasons at Wiswell - Clitheroe, Lancashire
- The Sportsman - Seasalter, Kent
- The Kentish Hare - Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- The Angel at Hetton - Hetton, Yorkshire
- The White Swan at Fence - Fence, Lancashire
- The Hand & Flowers - Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- The Fordwich Arms - Canterbury, Kent
- The Red Lion and Sun - Highgate, London
- The Mariners - Rock, Cornwall
- The Cornish Arms - Tavistock, Devon
- Harwood Arms - Fulham, London
- Shibden Mill Inn - Halifax, Yorkshire
- The Coach - Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- The Beehive - White Waltham, Berkshire
- The Cadeleigh Arms - Tiverton, Devon
- The Pack Horse - Hayfield, Derbyshire
- Pyne Arms - Barnstaple, Devon
- The Black Swan - Ravenstonedale, Cumbria
Advertisement
The full list of the top 50 gastropubs can be found on their website.
Which pubs won the specialist awards?
One to Watch: The Victoria Oxshott - Leatherhead, Surrey
Front of House Team of the Year: Brook House - Fulham, London
Advertisement
Newcomer of the Year: The Oarsman - Marlow, Buckinghamshire