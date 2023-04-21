National Tea Day falls on 21 April each year and celebrates the history of Britain’s love affair with the classic beverage

Tea is not only a beverage, but an important staple of British culture and identity. No matter what trouble you face in life, you can count on being offered a brew.

National Tea Day is held on 21 April, to coincide with the late Queen Elizabeth’s birthday.

Here’s everything you need to know about National Tea Day and how to make the perfect cuppa.

What is National Tea Day?

The goal of the day is to help people understand how tea arrived in Britain and why it became such a popular drink across the class divide.

National Tea Day’s slogan is “Brew More. Do More,” with the day encouraging people to get together over a cup of tea with friends and family.

What colour tea is your perfect brew? (Graphic: JPIMedia)

Why do we celebrate National Tea Day?

National Tea Day was first celebrated in 2016 to help share the history behind the nation’s favourite beverage.

Tea was first made popular in England in 1662 by Catherine of Braganza who married King Charles II. She was an avid tea drinker and her dowry even included several crates of the stuff. Whilst in the UK Catherine continued to drink tea, quickly setting a trend throughout the Royal Court.

Why do the British drink tea?

What originated as a drink of the aristocracy, tea eventually went on to become a beverage that everyone could enjoy and afford, no matter what their social standing, thanks to the East India Company. It is estimated that around 165 million cups of tea are drunk in Britain every day.

Why do the British put milk in their tea?

Often when you go on holiday, you realise it’s only the British who add milk to their tea. The practice began in the 17th and 18th centuries when tea was served in delicate porcelain cups.

To prevent them from cracking due to the heat of the tea, milk was added to cool the liquid down. There is another theory that milk was added due to the bitter taste of the tea, this also goes to explain why the habit of adding sugar to your tea is also popular in Britain.

What does your cup of tea say about you?

How you take your tea is an individual preference. There are many ways to enjoy a good brew nowadays, with plenty of varieties and flavours available. People can enjoy their tea in bags, loose leaf, with milk, black, or with lemon and honey.

But there is always the age-old question of whether you add the milk before or after? Current tea etiquette recommends that you should only add your milk after you have poured your tea and that if you do it the other way round, your tea may have a richer taste.

How to make the perfect cup of tea

Whilst how to make the perfect cup of tea is debated, this recipe below is an easy way to make good tasting tea in no time:

First place your tea bag in a teapot filled with hot water and leave the pot to brew for two minutes

Pour your tea into your cup, leaving enough room for the desired amount of milk

Stir your tea in a clockwise fashion, two to three times and leave the spoon on your saucer

Add sugar and stir again if necessary

Enjoy, the perfect cup of tea

Expert advice from tea makers

Krisi Smith, chief tea mixologist at Bird & Blend Tea Co, has given NationalWorld six top tips for making a great cuppa:

Select a tea that suits the right moment

In need of a pick-me-up? A classic black tea could be the energising boost you need, not to mention a hug in a mug. Struggling to find a moment of calm amongst the chaos? Try a cup of calming chamomile tea, it could help you sink into that restful night's sleep you’ve been dreaming of. Want something refreshing without caffeine? Grab a rooibos or fruit infusion.

Choose a high quality tea

By choosing a tea that you know doesn’t compromise the planet or the people who grow it, it tastes better, because you know each mug is helping the world - one sip at a time. When using whole tea leaves and not tea dust, your cuppa will taste better and also give you all the proper benefits from the tea. It means that the leaves can unfurl in the water and infuse their flavour more fully.

Choose your tea cup or mug

At a molecular level, the type of cup or teapot – be that porcelain, china or clay – or the size of your mug will change the taste and experience of your tea. Some larger mugs allow more space for the tea to brew and therefore oxygen to further the flavour and aroma development. Whether your favourite mug is a bone-china heirloom, a gift with the words ‘Best Mum’ or the humble tea-stained mug in everybody’s cupboard … the cup you choose is an essential part of making the perfect cup of tea.

Use freshly drawn, cold water each time

Gone are the days of flat reboiled cuppas. If you want that perfect brew, you need to get out of the habit of reboiling your water. Instead, use a mug to measure out exactly the amount of water you’ll need, which saves the planet and your pennies, and boil the kettle with freshly drawn, cold water. If you do this you’ll have a great tasting oxygenated tea, which can lower your bills with each cup.

Stick to the brewing instructions

Our top tip is to always read the label, the instructions are written by the experts. Green teas like a slightly cooler brewing temperature of 80 degrees, whilst your classic breakfast black tea can withstand boiling water. Often the brewing instructions will include whether or not the blend is best enjoyed with milk.

Sit back and relax