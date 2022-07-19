The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has revealed its top dining establishments in the world, following an award ceremony held in London which was hosted by the one and only Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, The King’s Man).
A recent ruling change from 2019 meant that former winners of the highly coveted number one spot were no longer eligible to place first again, ruling out high profile contenders like Noma, in Copenhagen, which had won for the fifth time in 2021 after it moved to a new location with a revamped menu.
This is what you need to know about the 2022 winners.
Which restaurant won?
Geranium in Copenhagen has been named as the World’s Best Restaurant 2022 and the Best Restaurant in Europe 2022.
The restaurant, led by chef Rasmus Kofoed, had previously been voted the number two restaurant in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021.
Geranium was the first Danish restaurant to win three Michelin stars, and, earlier this year, Kofoed made the choice to make Geranium a meat-free zone, choosing to focus solely on local seafood and vegetables from organic and biodynamic farms in Denmark and Scandinavia.
The restaurant boasts an ever changing seasonal “Universe” tasting menu that takes place over a minimum of three hours with around 20 courses split evenly between appetisers, savoury dishes and desserts.
What are the 50 best restaurants in the world?
This is the full list of the best restaurants as voted by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
1. Geranium, Denmark
Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 8 DK-2100, Copenhagen, Denmark
2. Central, Peru
Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Lima, Peru
3. Disfrutar, Spain
C. de Villarroel, 163, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
4. Diverxo, Spain
NH Eurobuilding, C. del Padre Damián, 23, 28036 Madrid, Spain
5. Pujol, Mexico
Tennyson 133, Polanco, 11570 Mexico City, Mexico
6. Asador Etxebarri, Spain
San Juan Plaza, 1, 48291 Atxondo, Bizkaia, Spain
7. A Casa do Porco, Brazil
Rua Araújo, 124, São Paulo, 01220-020, Brazil
8. Lido 84, Italy
Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli, 196, 25083 Gardone Riviera BS, Italy
9. Quintonil, Mexico
Newton 55, Polanco, Mexico City, Mexico
10. Le Calandre, Italy
Via Liguria 1, 35030 Rubano, Italy
11. Maido, Peru
C. San Martin No. 399, Miraflores 15074, Lima, Peru
12. Uliassi, Italy
Banchina di Levante, 6, 60019 Senigallia AN, Italy
13. Steirereck, Austria
Am Heumarkt 2A, 1030 Vienna, Austria
14. Don Julio, Argentina
Guatemala 4691, Esquina Gurruchaga, Palermo Viejo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
15. Reale, Italy
Piana Santa Liberata, 67031 Castel di Sangro, Italy
16. Elkano, Spain
Herrerieta Kalea, 2, 20808 Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Germany
Friedrichstr. 218, 10969 Berlin-Kreuzberg, Germany
18. Alchemist, Denmark
Refshalevej 173C, 1432 Copenhagen K, Denmark
19. Piazza Duomo, Italy
Piazza Risorgimento, 4, 12051 Alba CN, Italy
20. Den, Japan
2-3-18 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
21. Mugaritz, Spain
Aldura Aldea, 20, 20100 Errenteria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
22. Septime, France
80 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris, France
23. The Jane, Belgium
Paradeplein 1, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium
24. The Chairman, China
18 Kau U Fong, Central, Hong Kong, China
25. Frantzén, Sweden
Klara Norra kyrkogata 26, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Germany
Rudi-Dutschke-Straße 26, 10969 Berlin, Germany
27. Hof Van Cleve, Belgium
Riemegemstraat 1, 9770 Kruishoutem, Belgium
28. Le Clarence, France
31 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 75008 Paris, France
29. St. Hubertus, Italy
Strada Micurà de Rü, 20, 39036 San Cassiano BZ, Italy
30. Florilège, Japan
2 Chome-5-4 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan
31. Arpège, France
84 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris, France
32. Mayta, Peru
Avenue Mariscal La Mar 1285, Miraflores, Lima, 15027, Peru
33. Atomix, USA
104 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016, USA
34. Hiša Franko, Slovenia
Staro selo 1, 5222 Kobarid, Slovenia
35. The Clove Club, UK
Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old St, London, EC1V 9LT, UK
36. Odette, Singapore
1 St Andrew’s Road, 1-4 National Gallery, Singapore 178957
37. Fyn, South Africa
5th Floor, Speakers Corner, 37 Parliament St, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
38. Jordnær, Denmark
Gentoftegade 29, 2820 Gentofte, Copenhagen, Denmark
39. Sorn, Thailand
56, Sukhumvit 26 Soi Ari, Klongton Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
40. Schloss Schauenstein, Switzerland
Schlossgass 77, 7414 Fürstenau, Switzerland
41. La Cime, Japan
3-2-15 Kawaramachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
42. Quique Dacosta, Spain
C/ Rascassa, 1 Urb. El Poblet, 03700 Dénia, Spain
43. Boragó, Chile
Av. San José María Escrivá de Balaguer 5970, Región Metropolitana, Santiago, Chile
44. Le Bernardin, USA
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019, USA
45. Narisawa, Japan
2 Chome-6-15 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0062, Japan
46. Belcanto, Portugal
Rua Serpa Pinto, 10 A, 1200-445 Lisbon, Portugal
47. Oteque, Brazil
Rua Conde de Irajá 581, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, 22271-020, Brazil
48. Leo, Colombia
Calle 65bis 4-23, Bogotá, Colombia
49. Ikoyi, UK
1 St James’s Market, St. James’s, London SW1Y 4AH, UK
50. SingleThread, USA
131 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, United States