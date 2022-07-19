This year we saw two restaurants from the UK make it onto the list of 2022 winners

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has revealed its top dining establishments in the world, following an award ceremony held in London which was hosted by the one and only Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, The King’s Man).

A recent ruling change from 2019 meant that former winners of the highly coveted number one spot were no longer eligible to place first again, ruling out high profile contenders like Noma, in Copenhagen, which had won for the fifth time in 2021 after it moved to a new location with a revamped menu.

This is what you need to know about the 2022 winners.

Which restaurant won?

Geranium in Copenhagen has been named as the World’s Best Restaurant 2022 and the Best Restaurant in Europe 2022.

The restaurant, led by chef Rasmus Kofoed, had previously been voted the number two restaurant in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021.

(Photo: Geranium/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

Geranium was the first Danish restaurant to win three Michelin stars, and, earlier this year, Kofoed made the choice to make Geranium a meat-free zone, choosing to focus solely on local seafood and vegetables from organic and biodynamic farms in Denmark and Scandinavia.

The restaurant boasts an ever changing seasonal “Universe” tasting menu that takes place over a minimum of three hours with around 20 courses split evenly between appetisers, savoury dishes and desserts.

What are the 50 best restaurants in the world?

This is the full list of the best restaurants as voted by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

1. Geranium, Denmark

Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 8 DK-2100, Copenhagen, Denmark

(Photo: Geranium/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

2. Central, Peru

Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Lima, Peru

(Photo: Central/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

3. Disfrutar, Spain

C. de Villarroel, 163, 08036 Barcelona, Spain

(Photo: Disfrutar/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

4. Diverxo, Spain

NH Eurobuilding, C. del Padre Damián, 23, 28036 Madrid, Spain

(Photo: Diverxo/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

5. Pujol, Mexico

Tennyson 133, Polanco, 11570 Mexico City, Mexico

(Photo: Pujol/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

6. Asador Etxebarri, Spain

San Juan Plaza, 1, 48291 Atxondo, Bizkaia, Spain

(Photo: Asador Etxebarri/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

7. A Casa do Porco, Brazil

Rua Araújo, 124, São Paulo, 01220-020, Brazil

(Photo: A Casa do Porco/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

8. Lido 84, Italy

Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli, 196, 25083 Gardone Riviera BS, Italy

(Photo: Lido/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

9. Quintonil, Mexico

Newton 55, Polanco, Mexico City, Mexico

(Photo: Quintonil/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

10. Le Calandre, Italy

Via Liguria 1, 35030 Rubano, Italy

(Photo: Le Calandre/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

11. Maido, Peru

C. San Martin No. 399, Miraflores 15074, Lima, Peru

(Photo: Maido/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

12. Uliassi, Italy

Banchina di Levante, 6, 60019 Senigallia AN, Italy

(Photo: Uliassi/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

13. Steirereck, Austria

Am Heumarkt 2A, 1030 Vienna, Austria

(Photo: Steirereck/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

14. Don Julio, Argentina

Guatemala 4691, Esquina Gurruchaga, Palermo Viejo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Photo: Don Julio/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

15. Reale, Italy

Piana Santa Liberata, 67031 Castel di Sangro, Italy

(Photo: Reale/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

16. Elkano, Spain

Herrerieta Kalea, 2, 20808 Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Spain

(Photo: Elkano/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Germany

Friedrichstr. 218, 10969 Berlin-Kreuzberg, Germany

(Photo: Nobelhart & Schmutzig/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

18. Alchemist, Denmark

Refshalevej 173C, 1432 Copenhagen K, Denmark

(Photo: Alchemist/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

19. Piazza Duomo, Italy

Piazza Risorgimento, 4, 12051 Alba CN, Italy

(Photo: Piazza/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

20. Den, Japan

2-3-18 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

(Photo: Den/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

21. Mugaritz, Spain

Aldura Aldea, 20, 20100 Errenteria, Gipuzkoa, Spain

(Photo: Mugaritz/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

22. Septime, France

80 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris, France

(Photo: Septime/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

23. The Jane, Belgium

Paradeplein 1, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium

(Photo: The Jane/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

24. The Chairman, China

18 Kau U Fong, Central, Hong Kong, China

(Photo: The Chairman/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

25. Frantzén, Sweden

Klara Norra kyrkogata 26, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden

(Photo: Frantzen/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Germany

Rudi-Dutschke-Straße 26, 10969 Berlin, Germany

(Photo: Restaurant Tim Raue/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

27. Hof Van Cleve, Belgium

Riemegemstraat 1, 9770 Kruishoutem, Belgium

(Photo: Hot Van Cleve/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

28. Le Clarence, France

31 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 75008 Paris, France

(Photo: Le Clarence/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

29. St. Hubertus, Italy

Strada Micurà de Rü, 20, 39036 San Cassiano BZ, Italy

(Photo: St Hubertus/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

30. Florilège, Japan

2 Chome-5-4 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

(Photo: Florilege/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

31. Arpège, France

84 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris, France

(Photo: Arpege/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

32. Mayta, Peru

Avenue Mariscal La Mar 1285, Miraflores, Lima, 15027, Peru

(Photo: Mayta/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

33. Atomix, USA

104 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016, USA

(Photo: Atomix/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

34. Hiša Franko, Slovenia

Staro selo 1, 5222 Kobarid, Slovenia

(Photo: Hisa Franko/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

35. The Clove Club, UK

Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old St, London, EC1V 9LT, UK

(Photo: The Clove Club/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

36. Odette, Singapore

1 St Andrew’s Road, 1-4 National Gallery, Singapore 178957

(Photo: Odette/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

37. Fyn, South Africa

5th Floor, Speakers Corner, 37 Parliament St, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

(Photo: Fyn/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

38. Jordnær, Denmark

Gentoftegade 29, 2820 Gentofte, Copenhagen, Denmark

(Photo: Jordnaer/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

39. Sorn, Thailand

56, Sukhumvit 26 Soi Ari, Klongton Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

(Photo: Sorn/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

40. Schloss Schauenstein, Switzerland

Schlossgass 77, 7414 Fürstenau, Switzerland

(Photo: Schloss Schauenstein/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

41. La Cime, Japan

3-2-15 Kawaramachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

(Photo: La Cime/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

42. Quique Dacosta, Spain

C/ Rascassa, 1 Urb. El Poblet, 03700 Dénia, Spain

(Photo: Quique Dacosta/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

43. Boragó, Chile

Av. San José María Escrivá de Balaguer 5970, Región Metropolitana, Santiago, Chile

(Photo: Borago/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

44. Le Bernardin, USA

155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019, USA

(Photo: Le Bernardin/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

45. Narisawa, Japan

2 Chome-6-15 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0062, Japan

(Photo: Narisawa/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

46. Belcanto, Portugal

Rua Serpa Pinto, 10 A, 1200-445 Lisbon, Portugal

(Photo: Belcanto/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

47. Oteque, Brazil

Rua Conde de Irajá 581, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, 22271-020, Brazil

(Photo: Oteque/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

48. Leo, Colombia

Calle 65bis 4-23, Bogotá, Colombia

(Photo: Leo/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

49. Ikoyi, UK

1 St James’s Market, St. James’s, London SW1Y 4AH, UK

(Photo: Ikoyi/The World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

50. SingleThread, USA

131 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, United States