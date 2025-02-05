World's happiest tea: A taste adventure with Mr Men and Little Miss

Mr. Happy Tea

British institution, Mr. Men Little Miss, loved by children and parents since the 1970s has teamed up with independent tea company Bird & Blend to launch the world’s happiest tea.

If you loved reading about the adventures of Mr. Happy and Little Miss Sunshine, they can now be experienced in tea form - a nostalgic treat for Mr. Men Little Miss fans across the country.

Independent tea company Bird & Blend are leading the way with tea innovation in the UK, creating exciting flavours by blending a range of ingredients including flowers, chocolate and fruit. Sanrio Global, owners of Mr. Men Little Miss have worked closely with the tea experts at Bird & Blend to create the new happiness inspired teas.

There are two different tea blends inspired by the nation’s favourite characters; Mr. Happy Tea and Little Miss Sunshine Tea. Each has a distinctive smell and taste to match the beloved characters:

Mr. Happy Tea - This black tea is a smooth & rich chocolate orange taste sensation with a sprinkle of sunflower petals.

Little Miss Sunshine Tea – This radiant fruit infusion blends notes of peach & orange with sunflower petals.

Silvia Figini, Chief Operating Officer Sanrio (EMEA, India and Oceania) and Mr. Men (Worldwide) said: "We are delighted to announce this partnership between Bird & Blend and Mr. Men Little Miss. Bringing together two UK icons — tea and our beloved characters — this collaboration feels like a perfect match. Together, we’re adding a touch of whimsy to tea time, making every cup a little more special.”

Bird & Blend Co-Founder, Mike Turner, commented “We absolutely loved creating Mr. Men Little Miss inspired tea in collaboration with Sanrio. It was so much fun and very nostalgic turning the beloved adventures of Mr. Happy and Little Miss Sunshine into their very own, flavour-filled blends.”

Launching in store and online from 31st January, the Mr. Happy Tea and Little Miss Sunshine Tea Cubes are priced at £10 and contain 12 single-serve tea blends.

The tea will be sold online at Bird & Blend and in all Bird & Blend stores across the UK.

Whether you’re a Mr. Men fan or just love a good cuppa, these are truly iconic and must be tasted to be believed.