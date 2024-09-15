Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gemstone is the new interior design buzzword and here’s how you can create the look at home

There is the new home décor trend taking over and if you are bored of the minimalist look and want the maximalist impact, then this is for you. The new Gemstone décor trend is all about embracing the beautiful colours of jewels such as Emerald green, Sapphire blue and Ruby red and incorporating them into your home.

After spending years living in a rented house with boring magnolia walls and no sense of personality, I was ready to drench my new home in colour. This is exactly why I knew the gemstone colour trend was perfect for my new home project.

Emerald green Bedroom

I am loving everything green right now and the easiest way to add some colour is to paint the walls. If you want a full wow reaction, then colour drenching is the way to go, this involves painting all the walls and ceiling one colour and looks stunning.

I was not that daring. so for the bedroom I created one feature wall and used bedding and accessories to complete the look. I added panelling to the wall and painted it a deep forest green. For the bedding I used Furn Palmeria Quilted Velvet Duvet Cover Set Emerald from £64. The set also comes in several different colours including gold, navy, rust, black, moss and blush. I love how luxurious the velvet material feels and gives the room a chic hotel vibe.

Of course you can never have enough cushions on a bed so I also added two Opulence Soft Velvet Cushion Bottle Green £18 and the gorgeous Jungle Leopard Leopard cushion £15 as an accent cushion from the brand. To complete my ‘50 shades of green’ look I added emerald green details such as a candle, a jewellery box and plants. If you wanted a touch more glamour, you add little hints of gold with lamps, door handles and light switch covers.

Sapphire Blue Kitchen

When it comes to the kitchen design we spent hours in B&Q trying to decide what colour our kitchen should be. I didn't want white or grey as they seemed dull and boring. Green was an option but I felt it would date quite quickly. Blue is a great colour for kitchen cupboards as it works well with either silver or copper accents.

Paint the walls white to keep the rest of the room feeling light and airy. As well as kitchen cupboards, you can add sapphire blue with your dinnerware and curtains or blinds. A beautiful focus wall covered in Dunelm’s Waterside Wallpaper £14 wall would look incredible if you have the space.

Ruby Red Hallway

Red definitely isn't for the faint hearted, it's a show stopping and powerful colour. So why not colour your hallway? You really don't need to do much with red as it literally speaks for itself. Once you've painted the walls, I would stay away from adding any red accessories at all.

Instead opt for white furniture such as the Dunelm Kempton Shoe Bench £79 to lift the space and add a simple Glass Fishbowl Vase £8 to reflect light. Place some red roses in the vase and this will bring the whole space together.

Diamond Bathroom

I like a bathroom to look clean and fresh but feel luxe. The diamond look is all about using silver and glass to create sparkle. Most people already have white bathroom items like the toilet, bath and sink, so the best way to add some sparkle is by adding mirrored wall tiles.

You can keep costs down by updating smaller details such as the toothbrush holder or a new mirror. Wayfair has a huge selection of sparkly bathroom accessories to add a touch of glitz and glamour to your bathroom.

