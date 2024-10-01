How to make your home cosy with these Autumn home decorations | ND

Decorating tips to make your home feel warm and cosy this Autumn.

October is finally here and the ‘ber’ months are by far my absolute favourite. Halloween is just 30 days away, bonfire night is around the corner and of course Santa will soon be coming down the chimney in a matter of weeks.

If you can’t already tell, I love this time of year. It's a chance to stay home, get cosy and watch movies with the family. As we have recently moved into our new house, I wanted to make the most of this season and add a touch of that Autumn glow in my home.

Here are my top tips on how to make your home look cosy with these Autumn decorations.

Candles and Lights

Candles are the perfect way to make your home feel cosy in an instant. The Get Cosy Scented Autumn Candle £12.90 from Not On The High Street is available in a range of scents and comes in either black or cream jars. You can also add some fairy lights to your window to give that rich warm glow. I got my battery lights from Dunelm.

Flowers and Garland’s

This time of year there are plenty of Autumn bouquets in the shops but they never last. The Artificial regal bouquet £89.95 from Blooming Artificial has a gorgeous collection of beautiful flowers that you can keep getting out year after year. The OHS Autumn Harvest Garland, Brown/Orange £17 is a great way to bring the outside in with the Autumn leaf design. Perfect for window displays, draped over fireplaces or even a table decoration.

Plush, faux and real pumpkins

Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere - Boucle and plush style pumpkins are super on trend right now the OHS Boucle Autumn Pumpkin Cushion - Rust £9.50 and the Not On The High Street Boucle Autumn Pumpkin Decor £25.95 are both available in different colours and sizes. These cute designs just like the artificial flowers can be used over and over so worth the splurge.

Don’t be afraid to mix up what you do with your items too. I loved the pumpkin and leaf design of the OHS Cosy Autumn Printed Runner £15and used it as my base for my Autumn window display. It adds warmth and that cosy feel bringing everything together. In a few weeks you can add some Halloween decorations.

Of course you can use faux pumpkins like I did or real pumpkins - This is the perfect time of year to head over to the pumpkin patch with the family, pick the best ones and get back home to your cosy Autumn style home.

