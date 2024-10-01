Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cheapest holiday destinations to fly away to this autumn for pints and prosecco have been unveiled by TravelSupermarket.

TravelSupermarket found that the holiday destination Malta is the cheapest this autumn and is the best all-rounder. It found that a week-long stay at a three-star hotel, paired with seven beers and seven glasses of sparkling wine, will set consumers back just £502 per person.

The Dalaman area in Turkey and Antalya follow closely, with total costs of £528 and £538 respectively. Spain's Costa Dorada and Portugal's Algarve round out the top five, both coming in under £550 per person for the week.

Tied on £563 for a week-long self-catered break, Bourgas and Egypt are next on the list. The eighth cheapest destination, Lanzarote, will cost holidaymakers £569, whilst Crete, the popular Greek island, follows closely with the average price of a three-star break costing £571 per person.

Making an unlikely appearance in the top 10 is the Dominican Republic. Consumers will be surprised to learn that a week-long three-star break to the Caribbean Island plus seven beers and seven glasses of bubbly will only cost £573.

At the other end of the scale, Larnaca, a city in Cyprus, proves to be the most expensive destination overall. A weeklong stay with the same drinking habits will cost travellers a whopping £1,157.00 per person. Dubai is the second most expensive at £1,029.00, while Gran Canaria is the priciest European destination at £689 per person.

Malta is a popular holiday destination in autumn as it has an incredibly mild winter climate with temperatures rarely dropping below 15C. Its capital city, Valletta, is also the perfect walkable holiday spot all year round. Valletta was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1980 and has a fascinating history linked to the Knights of St John.

The unique destination is located in the central Mediterranean, about 50 miles south of Sicily and 176 miles east of Tunisia. But at just 316km squared, its small size makes it much easier to explore in a short time.

Top 10 cheapest holiday destinations this autumn

Listed below are the top 10 cheapest holiday destinations this autumn according to TravelSupermarket - and how much a seven-night holiday plus drinks would set you back.

1. Malta - £502.00

2. Dalaman - £528.00

3. Antalya - £538.00

4. Costa Dorada - £542.00

5. Algarve - £549.00

6. Bourgas - £563.00

7. Egypt - £563.00

8. Lanzarote - £569.00

9. Crete - £571.00

10. Dominican Republic - £573.00