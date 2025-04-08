Essex buyers enjoyed local art and artisans at show home launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premium housebuilder Redrow Eastern hosted an art, cheese, and wine event to celebrate the launch of its new four bedroom show home at the Mandeville Crescent development in Saffron Walden, Essex.

Visitors enjoyed a curated selection of art provided by The Saffron Walden Gallery while touring the show home. The gallery, known for showcasing works by talented local artists, featured a variety of pieces that reflect the vibrant culture and artistic heritage of the Saffron Walden area. Artists included Gerri Jones, Nikki Sims, Susan Isaac, and John Bond.

Following the gallery’s recent closure announcement, Redrow was keen to support the owner and artists by providing a space to showcase their work and represent the local community. This collaboration offered a unique opportunity for guests to appreciate the beauty of the community through art.

Additionally, Sage and Saffron located on 3 Market Row, Saffron Walden, provided a wide range of locally sourced products, including cheeses with perfectly paired wine. A specialist from Sage and Saffron was on hand to guide guests through the pairings, ensuring a flavoursome and memorable experience.

Cheese with wine pairings

Redrow’s partnerships with premium business Sage and Saffron and the local Saffron Walden Gallery demonstrates their commitment to fostering connections within the community and supporting local enterprises. This event not only showcased the high-quality, locally sourced products available but also highlighted the vibrant, community-focused lifestyle that Redrow developments offer.

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, commented: “Following our initial launch of the new show home at Mandeville Crescent, we were thrilled to host a second event and invite potential buyers to meet the Redrow team and explore the homes. We had a fantastic afternoon filled with drinks, food and art!

“It was great to have Sage and Saffron and Saffron Walden Gallery join us for the event. Community plays a huge part in choosing where to live and at Redrow we are committed to fostering connections and supporting local businesses. We encourage anyone interested in joining this vibrant development to get in touch with our knowledgeable sales team to see how we can help you make the move.”

The event also offered prospective buyers the chance to explore the enviable lifestyle available at this new community. Redrow’s Sales Consultants were also on hand to talk through what the homes have to offer, and the homebuying process, plus the features of the Eco Electric collection, including air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and thicker insulation.

Redrow with Gallery Owner

The Mandeville development is located on the edges of historic Saffron Walden, with a collection of stylish two to five bedroom homes and bungalows, appealing to a wide range of homebuyers. Saffron Walden has been crowned the best place to live in the UK by The Sunday Times, surpassing over 70 other locations. It scored highly across various criteria, including schools, transport, broadband and mobile signals, access to green spaces, and the quality of the High Street. The Mandeville Crescent development makes it an ideal choice for prospective homeowners who are looking to enjoy an enviable quality of life in a vibrant community with excellent amenities.

Each home is from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection, ideally suited to anyone looking for a modern, spacious home with all the perks of energy efficient living. Whilst the architecture of the homes is inspired by the 20th century Arts and Crafts era, the properties are fit for the future with eco-efficient front of mind.

Pricing for a two bedroom home start from £500,000, with selected plots ready to move in this summer. Redrow is also currently offering Stamp Duty paid on selected plots.

For more information, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/mandeville-crescent or call 01799 420 036.