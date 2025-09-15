Households could save £1,700 on energy costs, says expert

British households are potentially missing out on savings of up to £1,700 annually by failing to properly insulate their homes.

With heat escaping through walls, roofs and windows remaining one of the biggest drivers of rising bills, experts say insulation upgrades could be the most effective step households take in 2025 to cut costs and stay warm.

Brits are losing an estimated £3.2 billion annually due to poorly insulated homes and search data shows the issue is front of mind for the public.

In July alone, there were more than 530,520 online searches for “insulation”, reflecting a growing concern as families look for ways to cut costs and improve comfort.

Insulation shaves thousands off household energy bills.

The Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS) is designed to help households insulate their homes and save on bills, but not every homeowner or tenant qualifies. Energy specialists at OHMS Renewables are warning households risk missing out on savings unless they act quickly to address the warning signs of heat loss.

“Thousands of people don’t realise how much money is disappearing out of their homes every year,” says David Walker, energy specialist at OHMS Renewables. “Poor insulation doesn’t just mean higher bills; it also makes your home less comfortable, harder to heat, and can even reduce the overall value of the property.

“With energy bills still sitting well above pre-crisis levels, investing in proper insulation is one of the smartest and most cost-effective decisions a household can make in 2025. From walls and floors to lofts and roof spaces, even straightforward upgrades can save hundreds of pounds annually while also cutting carbon emissions and supporting a greener future.”

OHMS Renewables has highlighted key signs to spotting inadequate insulation and the potential yearly savings households could have by improving it.

Five warning signs of poor insulation:

Cold or damp walls

Cold interior walls, condensation, mould or damp are strong indicators of poor insulation. Up to 33% of a home’s heat is lost through the walls, with warm air meeting cold surfaces and causing moisture build-up that can damage plaster, paintwork and even structural elements.

Addressing the problem with cavity or solid wall insulation could save households up to £315 a year on heating bills.

Snow melting quickly on roofs

An uninsulated home can lose around 25% of its heat through the roof. In winter, this is often visible when snow melts quicker on one property than on neighbouring houses.

Installing or upgrading to 270mm of loft insulation can prevent this, saving households between £210-£390 per year, while also protecting against damp and roof damage.

Draughts around windows and doors

Gaps, cracks or poorly fitted frames around windows and doors create constant draughts, letting cold air seep in and warm air escape. This reduces indoor comfort and makes rooms feel colder than they are.

Simple draught-proofing measures typically save around £85 per year.

Uneven temperatures between rooms

If some rooms stay warm while others feel noticeably colder, the cause is often missing or inconsistent insulation in walls, lofts or floors. Heat will always escape through the path of least resistance, and floors alone can account for 10 to 20% of heat loss.

Installing floor insulation is one of the most cost-effective upgrades, with the potential to save around £135 a year.

High or rising energy bills

A sudden or unexplained increase in heating costs, even if usage patterns haven’t changed, often points to insulation problems. When heat continually escapes, boilers and heating systems are forced to run longer and at higher settings to compensate, inflating bills and accelerating wear and tear.

A whole-house insulation package covering lofts, floors and walls could collectively save between £630 and £730 annually, according to industry estimates.

David continued: “The benefits go beyond financial savings. A well-insulated home stays warmer in winter and cooler in summer, creating a healthier, more stable living environment. It reduces the risk of damp and mould growth, protects against draughts, and even helps to cut down on outside noise. That means lower heating bills, fewer health concerns, and a home that feels comfortable all year round.

“Insulation isn’t just an expense, it’s an investment. For most households, the upfront cost pays for itself within a few short years through lower bills, and after that, the savings go straight back into your pocket.

“The reality is simple. Every day you delay is another day your money is leaking through the walls. The sooner you act, the sooner you start saving and the bigger the long-term impact for both your family and the planet.”