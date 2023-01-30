Cold and damp weather can cause issues in the home, but there are some cheap ways they can be resolved

Winter is synonymous with bad weather and cold temperatures, and for some this can bring about problems in their home such as mould and condensation.

One way to help combat the mould and condensation problem is to ensure that a house is warm and dry, as mould spores thrive in areas that are cold and damp. With the cost of living crisis and the continuing rising cost of energy bills , however, it may not be an option to keep the heating on, on a regular basis.

Luckily, the DIY experts at Cut Plastic Sheeting has given their top tips on how to prevent both of these issues in the home - and they all cost less than £5 so they’re budget-friendly too.

Open all your curtains and lift all your blinds

Moisture can be trapped between blinds or curtains and windows, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, where there is a lot of steam created by cooking and showers. To help avoid this, simply open your curtains or lift your blinds in the morning when you wake up so that the air can circulate properly.

Move your furniture around

If your furniture is close to a cold surface, such as a cool wall, this can prevent your room from being ventilated properly, and in turn this can then lead to a build-up of condensation. To help prevent this, simply move your furniture as far away from frigid surfaces as possible. If you can, it’s also a good idea to move furniture around to different positions in your room to help keep the air moving regularly.

Place rock salt by the window in a small bowl

Rock salt has absorbent properties and will draw damp to it, and that means it will stop condensation from forming and help to dry out your environment so mould can’t thrive either. If you don’t have rock salt, you can also use the baking soda from your kitchen cupboards to do the same job. As the baking soda absorbs moisture, you will see that it gradually becomes harder. Once the baking soda is in this hard form that means it needs to be replaced to continue working effectively.

Create a DIY silica gel dehumidifier

Dehumidifiers are devices used for extracting moisture from the air, but you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get one - you can make one yourself very cheaply. All you’ll need to create one is fill a jar with silica gel, cover it with a perforated lid and leave it by your window. You can simply create holes in the lid of the jar using a screwdriver. For the best results, it is recommended that you replace the silica gel every two weeks, but this is obviously dependent on the conditions in your home and the severity of the condensation. Alternatively, you can also use charcoal to do the same job as it also absorbs moisture from the air.

Fill socks with cat litter, and place them near your window