Fans of the cleaning guru recommend a £1 product to keep water at bay

Now that autumn is officially underway, temperatures are starting to feel a little more brisk across the UK.

The cooler season may come as a welcome relief for some after this summer’s record high temperatures, but the autumnal weather does come with its downsides.

Not only are the nights getting darker, you may have noticed an annoying layer of condensation appear on your windows in the morning thanks to the cold.

It occurs when warm air collides with cold surfaces, or when there is too much humidity in your home. When the warm air hits cold surfaces, like windows, it cools down quickly forming droplets of water on the surface.

If left untreated, the water can cause mould and mildew to grow on the window seal which can lead to damp and impact your health. As such, it is best to tackle it as soon as you spot it.

Fans of Mrs Hinch recommend a £1 product to keep water at bay (Photo: Sophie Hinchliffe / Instagram / Adobe)

What do Mrs Hinch fans recommend?

Wiping down your windows each morning with a towel is one way to tackle the problem of condensation, although this method can be very time consuming.

Instead, fans of cleaning guru Sophie Hinchliffe, best known as Mrs Hinch, recommend trying a simple hack that can cost as little as £1.

Fans of Mrs Hinch have created their Facebook groups, including Mrs Hinch’s cleaning tips, dedicated to sharing her tips and recommendations.

In one Facebook group, a user asked her fellow cleaning enthusiasts how to prevent condensation after finding it on her bedroom windows.

Despite opening the windows and using moisture absorbers, the user said the windows were still drenched every morning.

Commenters on the post advised the woman to invest in a dehumidifier to tackle the problem, explaining that this would help to draw moisture out of the air and stop it building up on the windows.

One user wrote: “A dehumidifier will help massively”. Another agreed, adding: “I had the same problem. I tried everything. The only thing that worked was a dehumidifier. It’s excellent. Just put it in the hall. I have nothing on my windows now."

A third user commented: “I bought a dehumidifier and was surprised how much water it collected.”

"Try not to have big differences in temperature from day to night and invest in a good dehumidifier. I have the electric Q one for a three to five-bedroom house and you will be surprised how much it takes out even when set at low. Solved my problem”, said another.

A fifth user added: “I had the same problem so I bought a dehumidifier. It’s cheaper to run than having the heating on constantly."

Where can I get a dehumidifier?

You can buy an electric dehumidifier that plugs in to suck moisture from the air from shops including John Lewis and Currys, but these can be expensive to buy and run.

A cheaper option is to opt for a disposable dehumidifier instead. These can be found for as little as £1 from Poundshop.com for a pack of two.

Simply place them on the windowsills around your home to help stop condensation building up and then throw them away once they are filled with water.

Other cheap solutions recommended by Mrs Hinch fans include investing in a window vacuum, using washing up liquid, opening windows to promote air circulation, or filling a plate or bowl with salt and placing it near the window to absorb moisture.

One Facebook user said: “Put plates of normal salt near windows. I had a caravan and when we had to shut it down for winter I used to do this for dampness. It totally worked and is so cheap!”

Another recommended: “Have the window open on the first latch. Enough for air to circulate but not enough to be cold.”