In the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, one fortunate individual stands the chance to win a breathtaking £3 million home in Cornwall.

This five-bedroom coastal getaway boasts a hot tub and sweeping panoramic views of the picturesque Cornish countryside.

Alongside the stunning home, the prize package includes £100,000 in cash and serves and helps raise funds for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The house is located just a few minutes away from St Agnes beach and sits in an elevated position that offers breathtaking views of the idyllic village.

It comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, and the winner can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it to become a cash multi-millionaire.

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of £3,000 - 4,000 per month.

A private driveway leads to a landscaped courtyard with ample parking - all framed by trees and nature-filled gardens.

The house itself is an outstanding example of modern architecture and has been finished to an exceptional standard. The design celebrates the encompassing environment with plenty of glazing - allowing natural light and picturesque scenery to fill the home.

The spacious entrance hall with a natural stone floor and vaulted ceiling leads through to the open plan kitchen, dining and family area - with herringbone oak floors throughout - which forms the heart of the home.

The kitchen has a vaulted ceiling and features bespoke hand-built units with a long breakfast island seating area, a range of units with Corian worktops, built-in fridge/ freezer, three ovens and all the usual appliances you’d expect to find in a high-end property.

(Photos: SWNS)

There is also a walk-in pantry with oak shelves and an “American” style drinks fridge/freezer. The cosy family room is incorporated into the open plan kitchen/dining area and the space also has a large stone fireplace.

Sliding doors seamlessly lead to a stone terrace that provides an ideal setting for outdoor entertaining. The large living room has a stone fireplace, triple aspect sliding doors on each elevation and vaulted ceilings.

The ground floor also provides two double bedrooms and a bathroom with free-standing bath and large separate shower.

The boot room is a unique feature of the property and connects through to large coat cupboards, shoe storage and an airing cupboard - whilst also leading through to the utility room.

A stunning granite staircase leads up to the first floor with a glass balustrade landing and a large sliding window to the front. The main bedroom has stunning views over St Agnes and access to a rear balcony with more beautiful views.

The dressing area has handcrafted fitted wardrobes, a seated vanity area and a Juliet balcony. The en suite bathroom features a freestanding bath and large walk-in shower.

The second bedroom has aspect windows to the rear and side, with a large Juliet balcony, access to the rear balcony, a vaulted ceiling, built-in wardrobes and drawers, and a sliding door to the en suite bathroom that has a freestanding bath and separate shower.

The third bedroom has a sliding door to the rear balcony, vaulted ceiling, built-in wardrobe and a mezzanine den, providing an ideal space for children. The balcony has a glass balustrade with more outstanding views over St Agnes.

Additionally, there is a garden/studio room, a multipurpose space suitable for a home office, with a window looking up to the house. The front of the house has an elegant, southeast facing stone terrace which is an ideal spot for morning breakfast.

The gardens have been landscaped beautifully and extensively planted, with borders made up from native trees, shrubs, plants, and hedging.

A large level lawn area leads down to the lower lawn. To the rear, there is another large terrace area with a hot tub hidden by substantially planted borders, and steps that lead down to the lower lawn areas, all retained by dry stone walling. Many mature trees provide privacy to the entire house.

The house is in the perfect setting for those seeking a relaxed coastal lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty. Nestled on the rugged north coast of Cornwall, nearby St Agnes offers a unique blend of traditional Cornish heritage and modern coastal living.

This picturesque village boasts stunning coastal walks and golden sandy beaches. St Agnes is well known for its character and charm.The narrow streets are lined with quaint cottages, independent shops, cafes, restaurants and traditional pubs.

The immediate area and wider north Cornish coast is well known for its outdoor lifestyle. From the dramatic cliffs of St Agnes Head to the rolling hills of the surrounding countryside.

The South West Coast Path runs through the village, offering spectacular views of the rugged coastline and the Atlantic Ocean. There are also plenty of opportunities for surfing, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

As well as making its lucky Grand Prize winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, will raise money for WWF - the world’s leading independent conservation organisation who are working to conserve endangered species, protect and restore habitats, and address global threats to the planet such as climate change, the food system and deforestation

How to enter

In addition to winning the Grand Prize - people who enter by midnight on Sunday 10th March could be in with the chance to win an electric Porsche Taycan. All entrants are also in with the chance to win gift cards throughout the draw.

There is also an additional £50,000 cash prize up for grabs for Omaze subscribers in the Monthly Subscriber Cash Draw. All Omaze entrants are in with the chance to win gift cards throughout the draw.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall are available now at omaze.co.uk.