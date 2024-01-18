Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stunning £3million home in the Cotswolds is up for grabs in a prize draw.

The latest Omaze house is a countryside retreat in one of the most sought after places in Britain - and comes with £100,000 in cash. It is mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered while the draw raises funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. If the winner decides to rent it out local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of between £5,000 - £7,000 per month. The 4,700 sq ft Cotswolds property has a third of an acre of landscaped gardens and is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Charlbury.

The Cotswold stone house offers wonderful views overlooking rolling fields and the idyllic Cotswolds countryside.

Inside the house the winner will find an open plan bespoke kitchen with an island, solid stone worktops, oak interiors, French door refrigerator with ice and filtered water and appliances throughout.

There is an expansive dining room and well-appointed sitting room that will provide the perfect space for the winner to relax with family and entertain friends.

The ground floor also has two bedrooms with bathrooms, a walk-in larder, a cosy study, cloakroom, laundry room with solid oak worktop, washing machine and dryer as well as a spacious vaulted double reception room.

There is underfloor heating throughout the property, an annex building with a double garage, home office and gym complete with shower room. The house is nestled on the northeast edge of the Cotswolds countryside.

The Cotswolds is England's largest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, famed for its chocolate box villages and stunning scenery.

The lucky winner can enjoy hiking hillside trails, shopping at nearby Bicester Village, exploring the majesty of Blenheim Palace, taking a day trip to the historic city of Oxford or venture into London, which is only 90 mins away.

As well as making its lucky Grand Prize winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will raise money for GOSH Charity, supporting its biggest ever fundraising appeal to help build a new, world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

For the first time ever, Omaze has pledged an incredible £10 million over the next five years to help build the new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH - and help beat childhood cancer.

Liz Tait, GOSH Charity’s Director of Fundraising, said: “Cancer is the biggest killer of children aged 1-14 in the UK, with five children tragically losing their lives to cancer every single week. 'GOSH already treats the highest number of children with cancer in the UK and has a long history of pioneering new medical advances to improve the treatment options.

''But these advances have outstripped the current cancer care facilities, and the hospital needs a new home to help deliver breakthrough therapies. We are thrilled to be partnering with Omaze again to raise money to help build the new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH - together we can build it and help beat childhood cancer once and for all.”