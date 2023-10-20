The Chelsea property is located right next to a street that hosts hundreds of London's most exclusive shops, bars and restaurants

A dream home located just minutes away from London's famous King's Road in up for grabs in Omaze's biggest-ever prize draw. The £5m Chelsea three-bed, three-bathroom home comes mortgage-free for one lucky winner - along with £100,000 in cash.

The home boasts a bespoke open-plan kitchen, balcony and automation system that monitors heating, hot water, lighting, televisions and even home security. Local estate agents estimate that the property, located in the enviable SW3 postcode area, could achieve a long-term rental value of around £140,000 a year.

Just around the corner from King's Road, the home of London's Fashion Week, the street also hosts hundreds of London's most exclusive shops, bars and restaurants.

The future winner could also become a regular at the Royal Albert Hall, the V&A, Saatchi Gallery, as well as the Natural History and Science Museums - all based nearby.

They can enjoy strolls along Chelsea Embankment, taking in the sights and sounds of the River Thames, or visit Harrods and Harvey Nichols in nearby South Kensington. This latest prize, run by Omaze, is also part of a new campaign raising money for NHS Charities Together - the national independent charity caring for the NHS.

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £100,000 to the charity, which provides vital training and equipment to the health service, but has a target of at least £1,000,000.

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive at NHS Charities Together, said: “We’re thrilled to be the chosen charity for the next Omaze house draw. Thanks to Omaze and the public’s generosity, we can provide extra support to NHS staff, patients and communities – specifically ambulance services, who are under more pressure than ever as we head into the tough winter months.

"I personally know how important life-saving care in communities is, after my father experienced a cardiac arrest. Tragically, help arrived too late for him. By funding volunteers, training, and new equipment, together we can save lives in the future. Thank you Omaze for making this possible.”

The Dining Area inside the Chelsea townhouse (Omaze / SWNS)

Featuring two reception rooms, the meticulously renovated and remodelled home is a perfect blend of old and new in the heart of London. It offers the future owners the 'perfect space' to host friends and family, kept warm by underfloor hearing.

Smoked grey oak wooden floors are present in all the principal rooms, including the main bedroom, with a built-in wardrobe and vanity unit. The main bedroom's ensuite bathroom is also luxuriously complete with an Armani/Casa bathtub and sink, a rainfall shower and brassware.

There are a further two bedrooms and bathrooms and also a terrace overlooking the walled 15 x 15 ft west-facing garden - accessible by double doors that open from the dining room.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with NHS Charities Together for our biggest ever house draw.

"By offering this exceptional property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the choice to either live in an incredible house, rent it out for a supplementary income or simply sell up and become multi-millionaires.

"At the same time we’re raising significant money and awareness for amazing causes such as NHS Charities Together by introducing them to large new audiences, helping them to continue supporting a future with a thriving NHS.

“We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has already raised more than £20 million for good causes across the UK.”

In addition to winning the Grand Prize - people who enter by midnight on Sunday 12th November will also be in with the chance to win a brand-new McLaren Artura worth over £180,000.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, London are available now at omaze.co.uk.