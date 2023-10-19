The cottage on Gold Hill, Shaftesbury (Google)

A listed cottage on a well-known street has been carefully restored back to its former glory and is ready to be a loving home once again. The home on Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset, has now been removed from the council's at-risk register.

Thanks to a collaborative effort between Dorset Council and the property owner, the cottage's legacy has been protected. The Grade II cottage, built in the 17th Century or early 18th Century had lain empty, unused and in disrepair for five years.

Dorset Council’s Housing Standards team, which specialises in bringing empty homes back into use, managed to trace the previous owner and explored possibilities for the cottage’s future.

The project recognises the history and heritage of the area and has preserved the site for future generations. Owner Dexter Parsons has renovated the cottage, saving many original features. He has used traditional building materials and techniques to preserve the historical fabric and make a home fit for modern living.

Before and after images of the restoration works in the Gold Hill cottage

Mr Parsons said: “This renovation has been such a challenge, like nothing I have attempted before. I’ve listened carefully to Dorset Council to get the right conservation advice about how the work should be completed.

"There’s a real community spirit in this part of Shaftesbury and it’s been a privilege to work here and rescue this building, hopefully for generations to come.’’

The council helped to bring the property to market and in 2021, it attracted widespread interest at an online property auction.

Working closely with the new owner, officers have given tailored conservation advice and guided the restoration from day one, resulting in a building that is functional and complementary to the past and for the future.

Cllr David Walsh, Dorset Council’s Portfolio Holder for Planning, said: “This is a great example of the Dorset Council team working together to protect part of our rich historic environment.

"From finding an abandoned building, to getting renovations sensitively completed, the council has provided the kick start for private investment and enabled this success story”.

Cllr Jane Somper, Dorset Council’s Portfolio Holder for People- Adult Social Care, Health and Housing, added:‘’This case highlights how the council’s Housing Standards teamwork in many different ways, on all sorts of properties to bring empty homes back into productive use. In this case a listed building has been saved and a home created.

"We are proud of what the new owner has achieved here for the residents and visitors of Shaftesbury”.