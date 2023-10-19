The boathouse in Pentney Lakes, Norfolk was built at a popular recreation spot

A holiday let owner is locked in a battle with officials after she was told to pull down a boathouse that was built without permission. West Norfolk Council has taken enforcement action against Zolanta Zuke, who owns the property on Pentney Lakes, near Narborough.

A wooden boathouse had been built at the bottom of her garden, overlooking the popular recreation spot.

Planning permission was refused by officers who said it was of "excessive height" and that it was not in keeping with the harmony of its surroundings.

Under permissions set by local councils in the UK, planning breaches can occur when permission is required to begin building a structure but individuals proceed without obtaining it. In some cases, retrospective applications can be submitted.

An enforcement notice was subsequently issued, which told Ms Zuke she would have to remove the structure and return the land to its former condition within 56 days from October 9.

But she is fighting the council over its decision and has appealed against the enforcement notice.

The row will now be considered by the planning inspectorate.