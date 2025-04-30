Property expert shares the 'hard truths' anyone selling their home needs to hear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Putting your house on the market? You might need to listen to some brutal advice.

Global financial chaos and the return of stamp duty tax has created a turbulent time for the UK housing market.

So Terry Fisher, from We Buy Any Home, has shared the tough facts sellers need to hear before taking the plunge. He said: “It’s arguably one of the toughest markets to sell in right now, but we’re seeing the same mistakes over and over.

“If homeowners are serious about selling, they need to hear and respond accordingly to critiques.”

Terry Fisher is seeing sellers make the same mistakes over and over.

You’re not the person to sell it

Knowing a home inside and out doesn’t necessarily mean you’re the best person to show prospective buyers round.

Terry said: “The number one tip I’d tell most sellers is go out when you have viewings. Don’t be there when potential buyers come to see your place.

“An estate agent will have a non-biased opinion and be able to share tips on how to maximise the house. The kitchen you love? An agent might suggest how easy it would be to rip out.”

You need to lower the asking price

It’s a tough market out there and adjusting a property’s price tag might be key to getting a sale over the line.

“Homeowners get an idea of how much their house is worth and sometimes the harsh reality is it’s less than they expect,” said Terry.

“It can be difficult to hear that your pride and joy won’t fetch the price you’d like - especially if you have invested a lot of time, care and money into it. But it’s an estate agent’s job to break this news to you.”

Ditch the disastrous decor

Everyone has their own decor preferences but a property can lose its appeal if buyers can’t picture themselves in there.

Terry said: “Personal touches make a house a home, but they can be a major distraction for buyers. Too much clutter or highly personalised decor makes it difficult for them to imagine themselves living in the space.

“Decluttering and depersonalising allows buyers to envision their belongings there. Neutral colours, tidy rooms and minimal decorations help create a blank canvas that appeals to a wider audience.

“Sellers won’t always want to hear critique on their decor choices, but it’s all in the best interest of the sale.”

Rip up your artificial grass

“Maintaining a luscious lawn takes time and effort, so many people have opted to have artificial alternatives laid,” said Terry.

“But in recent years this has become a big turn-off when it comes to dipping into the housing market.

“There is an environmental impact, of course, while the look of fake grass just isn’t doing it for modern buyers and it could cost you £15,000 in fees.”

Fill in the ponds

Welcoming nature into your garden is a great thing, but water features can bring problems and are therefore often on the ‘cons’ list for buyers.

Terry said: “For those with young families, ponds can be dangerous, plus there is the cost to maintain them and also the potential for attracting pests such as rats and mice.

“Put all of these together and you can see why ponds are often seen as undesirable and therefore knock up to five grand off the value of your property.”

You need a professional to take the photos

Terry said: “In today’s digital world, most buyers start their property search online. Poor quality photos or a lack of engaging marketing can mean a home gets overlooked.

“Professional photography can make a huge difference. A well lit, properly staged home will generate far more interest than dark or cluttered photos.

“A pro will also spot issues that might put sellers off, such as areas that need tidying, marks on the kitchen cupboards or hiding the dog’s chew toy.”