Raffle house: How to win luxury Wiltshire home with £5.3m up for grabs and 2-4-1 offer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Current Wiltshire home competition boosted to provide free entries to following Warwickshire luxury property draw, with total prize pool of £5.3 million up for grabs

Raffle House has added a bonus offer to its current Dream Home competition, with entrants to its £2.5 million Wiltshire home once owned by King Henry VIII getting free entries to the following house giveaway, which is set to launch in March.

The prize draw company began the new year with one of its most impressive property giveaways yet, a stunning Grade-II listed detached home in Wiltshire that was once owned by one of England’s most famous kings.

With Henry VIII having had six wives in his short 55-year life, it is well known he often had an eye on his next before parting ways with his current spouse, with the ladies-in-waiting of his wives proving particularly irresistible to the King.

Just as the philandering King apparently liked to hedge his bets by ensuring a new bride was in the wings before giving up on the old, Raffle House is offering players a chance to get in early for its next Dream Home while also still having the chance to win in the current draw.

Until the end of this month, those entering the Wiltshire draw will see their entries matched with free tickets to a draw for a modern £2.8 million home in the picturesque village of Alveston in Warwickshire, close to the birthplace of Shakespeare in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

“King Henry didn’t wait for one door to close before opening the next, so we thought why not be a bit tongue-in-cheek and give our loyal players the chance to follow suit with our Dream Home competitions,” explained James Mieville, Executive Director of Raffle House.

“In contrast to the Wiltshire home, which dates back to the 1500s, this contemporary home is less than 10 years old. We’re not giving away all the details until the property is officially launched next month, but unlike King Henry VIII, players don’t have to give up on the old to embrace the new; they have an equal chance of winning both properties with all tickets purchased before the end of February.”

The Alveston property has five bedrooms upstairs, as well as all the mod cons downstairs one would expect in a recently built home. These include an open-plan kitchen/living room, a utility room, a gym and a garage.

In total, the house offers close to 5,000 square feet and is surrounded by just over a third of an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds.

The Wiltshire home once owned by King Henry VIII features six bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms. There is also a playroom, a cloakroom, a basement cellar and a cosy upstairs study, in addition to a larger downstairs office.

The heart of the house is a fabulous eat-in farmhouse kitchen, which has been tastefully modernised in recent years. Though the house has been extensively renovated, it retains some of its original features, including the elm floors and main staircase of the property.

The detached home sits on 2.75 acres in a rural hamlet, with mature and beautifully landscaped gardens wrapped around a walled garden.

Both homes come fully furnished and Raffle House also covers all stamp duty and legal costs, so the new owners can move in without spending a penny. The lucky winners of both properties also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of whichever property they win.

A portion of each entry to a Raffle House draw goes to charity. Unlike many other competitions, rather than choosing one charity to support with its Dream Home draws, Raffle House allows players to choose one of 13 charities to direct the charitable donation portion of their entry to.

When buying entries for the draw, players can choose between Brain Tumour Research, Dogs for Autism, Dragonfly Cancer Trust, Head Up, Infection Prevention Society, It Gets Better, Penny’s Ark, Phoenix Rehoming, Pipal Tree, Sense, Serve On, War Paws and When you Wish Upon a Star.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win the Wiltshire home, as well as 15 chances to win the Warwickshire home. There’s also the option to enter for free via post. Entries to the Wiltshire draw close on February 28, and the winner will be drawn on March 7. See RaffleHouse.com