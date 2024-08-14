Unique ways to maximise your small bathroom space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Searches for ‘small bathroom designs’ increased by more than 5000% in the past month, and a quarter of Brits are willing to spend up to £5,000 more on a new home with a smaller, more convenient bathroom.

This research was conducted by luxury bathroom supplier Sanctuary Bathrooms, who have advised on easy and unique ways to maximise small bathroom space. Although they can be trickier to update in terms of design choice and functionality, small bathrooms can still be spectacular by making the most of the space with the correct design and colour choices.

Decorate with bright, rich colours

While many people may think neutrals would work best for smaller bathrooms, bright and fresh colours can enhance the perception of space and can make the area seem bigger. Bright, rich tones like blues and greens can be cleverly utilised on one wall, with lighter, bright tones on the others, to open out space in the room and make an impact. Instead of just paint, try incorporating these shades using tiles, and extend wall decorations to the ceiling to make a room appear bigger.

Sanctuary Bathrooms Roper Rhodes Esta Gloss Dark Clay 445m Freestansing Unit & Basin

Ditch the shower curtains and opt for glass screens and walk-in showers

Walk-in showers are super effective in giving the illusion of more space in a small bathroom. They're also a favourite amongst homeowners, with a fifth of Brits saying they would pay up to £999 more on a new home if it had one. If installing a new shower isn’t feasible, an easy trick to make a small bathroom seem bigger is by ditching any shower curtains, as these can break up the space and make it appear smaller. Clear glass shower screens help to reflect light more effectively and open up a space, so utilise these when you can in your small bathroom.

Add clever storage solutions

With small bathrooms, it’s important to have clever storage to make the most of the space. Built-in shelves are an excellent addition to small bathrooms, providing convenient storage for toiletries, towels, and other bathroom essentials, without occupying extra floor space. Built-in shelves can be strategically placed within showers to keep items easily accessible while maintaining a clean and organised look. Incorporating corner shelves or triangular shelves can effectively utilise corners and tight spaces, maximising storage potential.

Utilise natural light and incorporate large mirrors

Many small bathrooms won’t be blessed with lots of natural light - if any at all. Therefore, good lighting is a must. Choose from ceiling fixtures, spotlights, or wall lights, to help add brightness.Mirrors are also a clever way to add more light to your space and make a small space appear bigger. The more light you can reflect, the bigger your bathroom will appear, so go big with your mirrors or consider mirroring an entire wall. Be clever with your positioning and ideally have your mirror reflect a light space, such as a window or door, to bring even more light to the room.

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms said: “Making the most of limited space in small bathrooms can significantly enhance functionality and aesthetics. Whether it's the main bathroom, an en suite, or a cloakroom, strategic design considerations can transform even the smallest areas into inviting sanctuaries of comfort. Incorporating suitable fixtures and clever storage solutions is key to maximising the potential of these spaces, turning perceived constraints into opportunities for creativity and innovation.

“When making your design choices carefully think through each part of the space. There’s a lot you can do to utilise your small bathroom space effectively, and hopefully these tips will help.”

For more ideas on creating a small bathroom, please visit: https://www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk/journal/small-bathrooms-ideas-definitive-guide-creating-your-perfect-compact-space