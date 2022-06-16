A range of easy to grow flowers and vegetables can be planted in June from beetroot to Canterbury Bells

Summer is here, and June is a great time to expand your garden by sowing a range of seeds and young plants

For plants that mature quickly, such as beans, planting seeds will work. While for annual flowers, like perennials, planting them in June means they will come back this time every year, making your garden vibrant all summer long.

A range of vegetables and plants can be grown in June.

As June can be a drying month, make sure you keep your plants watered regularly and evenly, and keep an eye out for pests or insects.

But what should you plant in June? Here’s a list of some of the best flowers and vegetables to plant and how to care for them.

Flowers

Coreopsis

This bright and cheerful flower blooms to look daisy-like in vibrant shades of yellow, pink, orange and red.

They can be planted in May and June, annually or perennially, straight from the seed. If sown early, this plant can even produce blooms in its first year, if you keep them well watered.

Plant the seeds 40-50 cm apart in fertile, well-drained soil. These striking flowers grow best in full sun or light shade and work well in borders mixed with other plants.

A hillside daisy (coreopsis) is seen in the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, California during a wildflower “super bloom”

Once established, they need little care, but be mindful of any slugs and insects, ensure they’re watered through any dry spells and trim back dead leaves.

You can buy seeds at local garden centres, or in DIY shops like Homebase and B&Q.

Night-Scented stock

Matthiola longipetala, or Night-Scented Stock, is a popular choice not only for its captivating nightly perfume but also because it can go from seed to flower in six weeks.

These flowers can be planted right up into July, and will still bloom in time for summer’s end.

These easy to grow plants can come back annually, but make sure you look at what packet of seeds you’re buying.

To plant, choose an area that gets full sun, or light shade, in moist, well-drained soil. Plant 1.3cm deep, 15 cm apart. After seedlings have appeared, thin out the plants so each one is 15 cm apart. Water regularly.

Flowers will bloom in lilac, with green foliage, and seeds can be purchased in most DIY stores and garden centres.

Canterbury Bells

Canterbury bells bloom after prolonged record drought gave way to heavy winter rains, causing one of the biggest wildflower blooms in years on March 16, 2017 at Diamond Valley Lake, near Hemet, California

Campanula medium, or, Canterbury Bells are a hardy plant that can be planted in June. Easy to grow, these bell-shaped flowers provide distinct shades of blue, pink or white into your garden.

These blooms can be planted in chalky, clay, loam or sandy soil in moist but well-drained soil. Best to plant these in full sun or partial shade, in west-facing, east-facing or south-facing positions.

Sow 0.5cm deep, and 30 cm apart.

You can plant them in patio and container plants, or flower borders and beds, as well as underplanting them in roses and shrubs or in cottage and informal gardens.

Be wary as these flowers are vulnerable to slugs and snails.

Seeds can be purchased in local garden centres or DIY shops such as B&Q and Homebase.

Nasturtiums

Nasturtiums at the Grand Palais in Paris

Vibrant in an array of oranges, yellows, reds and pinks, this trumpet-shaped plant, better known as nasturtiums (Tropaeolum) is a quick and easy annual to grow.

They can come in two forms, bushy or dwarf, or as climbers which sit great in borders or baskets.

Nasturtiums need sun for at least half a day, in free-draining soil in poor soils. Rich fertile soil will see an abundance of leaves, which takes away from the vibrancy of the flowers.

Plant the seeds 1.5cm deep, around 10cm apart and cover them with soil. Once sprouted, thin them (remove the ones that are planted too close together) to 30 cm apart.

Buy seeds in your local garden centre, online or in DIY shops such as Homebase and B&Q.

Vegetables

Runner beans

Runner beans are displayed at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Harvest Festival Show on October 9, 2013 in London

Runner beans are a staple, and one of the easiest crops to grow, producing pods over several months.

These crops thrive in rich, deep, fertile soil in the full sun as seeds need warm conditions to germinate.

Sow seeds 5cm deep into the ground, and space them 15cm apart, then thin to one seedling.

Be wary to protect this plant from slugs and snails.

As this plant is a climber, they need tall sturdy supports to climb up, however, dwarf beans don’t usually require support.

It’s best to water these plants regularly, as they need a lot of water to grow.

Runner beans seeds can be purchased from Homebase and local garden centres.

Beetroot

Beetroot bulbs are pictured at the fruit and vegetable department of an 'O Marche' supermarket in Saint-Francois

Beetroot can be sown or harvested in June and can be stored for use in winter. These plants are ideal for beginners.

To plant, sow in small batches at 10cm spacing, 2.5cm deep in rows of 30cm apart.

Beetroot grows best in fertile, well-drained soil and makes sure to water seedlings every 10-14 days in dry spells.

When seedlings are about 2.5cm high, thin out to leave one every 10cm.

Beetroot can be bought from Homebase and B&Q, and local garden centres.

Carrots

A Palestinian girl harvests carrots at a field in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on December 15, 2020

Carrots take up to three months to grow but can be planted sparingly in drills in prepared soil from March to June.

To prepare your soil, fork it thoroughly to break up lumps and remove as many stones as possible. Ensure the soil you’re using is light, well-drained but moisture-retentive.

Sow carrots into the ground about 1cm deep, around 5-8 cm apart. Water occasionally.

Carrot seeds can be bought at local supermarkets, garden centres or DIY stores.

Pak Choi

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plants Chinese cabbage, also known as Pak Choi, in the White House Kitchen Garden on April 5, 2016 in Washington, DC

To take your salads to the next level, Pak Choi can be planted up until August.

Sow seeds in a sunny position in fertile soil, 2cm deep. Thin out seedlings to prevent crowding and spaces determine how big the leaves will grow. For baby leaves, plant 7.5cm to 10cm apart, or for mature plants, space 25-30 cm apart.

To avoid flowering (bolting) keep plants well watered throughout the growing period.

Baby leaves can be harvested in 30 days, but mature leaves need 75 days.

Seeds can be purchased online, in DIY stores and local garden centres.

Spring Onions

olunteers cut spring onions ist the kitchen of a makeshift camp of European climate activists on June 20, 2019 in Viersen, western Germany

Spring Onions are a quick and easy crop to grow throughout the year. Needing limited space, this crop can be grown in containers.

They need a sunny site, in fertile well-drained soil. If the soil is too rich, it will produce a lot of least top growth.

Sow seeds in drills 2cm deep, and 1 cm apart. Once seedlings appear, thin them to 5cm apart, and the spring onions are usually ready to harvest eight weeks after sowing.