There is still ticket availability ahead of next week's event held at The Royal Hospital Chelsea

The 109th annual Chelsea Flower Show arrives with much anticipation as garden enthusiasts gear up to bask in the best floral designs and cutting-edge garden displays.

Though this year's event will have a far different feel as it marks the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II who regularly attended the displays, it is expected that the recently crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as other members of the Royal Family, will be in attendance in her stead.

The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, 23 May and will come to a conclusion on Saturday, 27 May. It is held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Not only does the event have a rich history that dates back to 1913, but it attracts thousands of visitors from all over the globe which includes not just royals, but celebrities and horticultural experts. The main attractions of the show are the number of stunning gardens carefully curated by the world's leading landscape designers.

Due to the popularity of the Chelsea Flower Show, tickets are always in high demand so those interested must book their tickets as soon as possible. Here is what you must know about the ticketing process at the event, including a full list of prices.

How to get tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show 2023

Ticket availability for the Chelsea Flower Show 2023 is low amid high demand - Credit: Getty

For those interested in attending the first two days of the Chelsea Flower Show, you must be a member of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Tickets for members on both dates are currently sold out at the time of publication.

While entry for the remaining days of the show are open for non-members who can purchase tickets through the official RHS website. All day options remain on sale, while half day tickets are sold out.

How much are Chelsea Flower Show tickets - full list of prices

Below is a full breakdown of all the ticket prices at the Chelsea Flower Show 2023. Note that the details are correct at the time of publication:

Tuesday, 23 May : All day (8 am to 8pm) - £120.85*, Half day (3.30pm to 8pm) - £68.85*

: All day (8 am to 8pm) - £120.85*, Half day (3.30pm to 8pm) - £68.85* Wednesday, 25 May : All day (8am to 8pm) - £120.85*, Half day (3.30pm to 8pm) - £68.85*

: All day (8am to 8pm) - £120.85*, Half day (3.30pm to 8pm) - £68.85* Thursday, 25 May : All day (8am to 8pm) - £95.85, £115.85*, Half day (3.30pm to 8pm) - £57.85 , £65.85*

: All day (8am to 8pm) - £95.85, £115.85*, Half day (3.30pm to 8pm) - £57.85 , £65.85* Friday, 26 May : All day (8am to 8pm) - £95.85, £115.85*, Half day (3.30pm to 8pm) - £57.85, £65.85*, Chelsea Flower Show Late (5.30pm to 10pm) - £72.85, £89.85*

: All day (8am to 8pm) - £95.85, £115.85*, Half day (3.30pm to 8pm) - £57.85, £65.85*, Chelsea Flower Show Late (5.30pm to 10pm) - £72.85, £89.85* Saturday, 27 May: All day (8am to 5.30pm) - £95.85, £115.85