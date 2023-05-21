You can watch the annual flower show held at The Royal Hospital Chelsea from the comfort of your own home

The Chelsea Flower Show is one of the most exciting events on the gardening calendar and any green fingered person out there just can not wait to watch the competition unfold. Whether that be to sit in awe at the range of outstanding and remarkable floral designs and displays it boasts or to find out who wins the coveted awards.

A world-renowned show that is back for its 109th iteration, but it will have a very different feel from past years with the notable absence of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died in September.

Keeping up royal appearances however, her eldest son and the recently anointed King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla are sure to be in attendance. As will a number of other members of the Royal Family, celebrities and big name horticultural experts.

As ticket availability for the show continues to dwindle down to nearly a complete sell-out, for many the only port of call to watch the show live is through the power of their televisions and portable devices.

Here is everything you need to know about the TV schedule for the Chelsea Flower Show 2023. Including the exact time that coverage starts.

When is the Chelsea Flower Show 2023?

This year's much-anticipated flower extravaganza kicks off on Tuesday, 23 May and comes to its conclusion on Saturday, 27 May. Like always, it is held at the The Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London.

How to watch the Chelsea Flower Show 2023 on TV and livestream

The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 is broadcast live on BBC Two and can be streamed via BBC iPlayer on the go - Credit: Getty

BBC Two have the rights to cover the Chelsea Flower Show and broadcast will commence a day earlier than last year from Sunday, 21 May with a special countdown episode. The national broadcaster will then showcase each and every day of the garden spectacle from May 23 with daytime and some evening coverage.

All of this builds up to the exciting finale on Friday, 26 May when the winner of the RHS People's Choice Award will be named. There will be additional episodes on the Saturday, including a highlights show as Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift look back at all the big moments at this year's contest.

If you are on the go and want to catch up on all the action at the Chelsea Flower Show, it can be streamed directly to your mobile device, tablet, laptop and PC. This can be achieved by downloading the BBC iPlayer app or by visiting the BBC iPlayer website, which will also include any past coverage you may have missed out on.

For a detailed breakdown of the focus of each episode of the BBC's coverage of the event, visit the BBC Two website.

What time does broadcast coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show 2023 start?

