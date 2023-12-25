The report explains how domestic habits have changed due to the cost of living crisis

As 2023 comes to a close we take a look back at the year and see what products are popular, and how spending habits have changed after two years from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lakeland Trends Report 2023 has revealed the biggest products they have found gained popularity throughout 2023, and what products have dropped from our wishlists.

The products that shaped 2023

Air fryers: Lakeland attributes their popularity to consumers seeking healthier cooking options and fast cooking times. However, with the cost-of-living crisis continuing, air fryers have a renewed appeal as an efficient alternative to oven cooking. Their popularity has seen an increase of 1175%.

Heated Airers: through their brand, Dry:Soon, heated airers and dryers have become a key part of many households’ laundry routines and have seen an increase of 51% this year.

Heated Textiles: in an effort to save heating costs, the British public has turned to alternative forms of heating. As people sought out more energy-efficient and cost-effective ways of keeping warm this winter, sales of heated textiles – particularly throws – soared. With running costs from as little as 5p per hour - their product saw a popularity increase of 250%.

What has not been so popular this year?

Ovenware: sales for ovenware have decreased by 14%, which Lakeland attributes to the rising costs of living continuing to impact cooking practices. They say batch cooking and warming meals in the microwave are likely to remain popular over the coming winter.

Slow Cookers: Lakeland has seen a dip in sales for slow cookers by 3%, as people are investing in air dryers instead.

Breadmakers: although breadmaking soared during the pandemic, the hobby now seems to be declining as there is a drop in sales by 37% compared to last year, and Lakeland says "With the multifunctional air fryer going from strength to strength, customers may be using these devices to bake instead."

Tablecloths: with more casual dining being the norm and as the cost-of-living crisis rolls on, consumers are prioritising their spending on essential kitchenware and home goods, meaning Lakeland has seen a dip in demand for new ones - with a 24% decline on sales from last year.

Are people staying in or eating out?

The cost of living crisis is having an impact on how people are socialising, and according to their survey, 15% say they have completely stopped eating out.

Around 77% of people report eating out less over the last 12 months, but eating in with friends and family, however, remains relatively popular. Only 21% of people report horsting at home less often over the past 12 months - giving the reason: 'it’s more affordable than eating out’. The second biggest reason: ‘it’s more casual’. The third: ‘it’s more personal and I can add my own touches’.