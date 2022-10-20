Burger King is giving away a free Whoppers to customers who take on a spooky challenge

Burger King is giving away free Whoppers this Halloween to lucky customers if they succeed in a spooky challenge.

Customers are in with a chance of winning the freebie through the Burger King app, which now includes a ‘ghost hunting’ feature.

Burger King is giving away free Whoppers this Halloween (Photo: Getty Images)

To take part, customers need to download the Burger King app and select the ‘Home of Ghosts’ feature which can be used to detect any ‘ghosts’ in your area.

The feature allows you to scan your surroundings and if f anything supernatural should come your way it should be detected. Anyone who manages to successfully hunt one down can use this as proof to claim your free Whopper or Plant-based Whopper.

A Burger King spokesperson said: “Those who use the ‘Home of the Ghosts’ feature in the app and find a ghost lurking will automatically receive a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on Whoppers – meaning they can grab the famous flame-grilled burger for themselves and one totally FREE of charge for their ghoulish friend.

“Fans can choose from a flame-grilled Whopper or Plant-based Whopper whenever a ghost is near until the 1 November 2022 (23:59), so it’s time to get hunting”.

(Photo: Burger King)

How long is the offer available?

There is plenty of time to get ghost hunting as the offer will be available until 2 November. However, you can only secure your tasty treat if you use the click-and-collect service via the Burger King app.