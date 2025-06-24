Consumer expert shares 10 ways to save money on a family holiday

A travel expert has shared her advice on how Brits can save money on a summer getaway, including a surprise trick about package holidays which could lead to considerable savings.

Consumer expert Jane Hawkes, who is the author of the consumer blog ladyjaney.co.uk, says we could be saving hundreds of pounds on a holiday with a few clever tweaks.

“We all want to save money, particularly at times like this when we are seeing the cost of bills rise but it’s still important that we take some time out to relax and enjoy ourselves,” says Jane.

“Unless you are determined for a fortnight in Portofino in a luxury villa at the height of the holiday season, some sun, and an exciting destination can still be on the cards without breaking the bank.

Jane Hawkes

“By straying away from the traditional, you could also find some new destination gems you’ll want to revisit.”

Here consumer and travel expert Jane shares her advice:

It’s worth taking a look at package holiday deals to see if they work out cheaper than the cost of a flight on its own. There’s no obligation to stay in the hotel or use any associated car hire and transfers if you have alternate plans. Package holidays also come with greater consumer protection under the Package and Linked Travel Arrangements 2018.

If you want to save money, flexibility is key in everything from destination, activities, accommodation and transport to the insurance and booking policies of the providers you choose. Opting for alternate destinations can be a real money saver. City breaks also tend to cost less in summer with beach resorts being the preferred option. Check out annual comparisons of city break costs on https://www.postoffice.co.uk/travel-money/city-costs-barometer.

The average cost of cover taken out via a comparison site can be 40 to 50% lower than if bought directly from an insurer. Some multi cover policies include travel insurance cover so it’s well worth looking around to see what offers are available.

You can reduce the cost of the policy by increasing the excess, purchasing single trip insurance or family cover. Ensure you have a valid EHIC (or GHIC) card for travel within the EU.

Fun days out don’t need to cost the earth; all destinations will have free attractions. Do your research before you go so you can keep costs to a minimum and contact the local tourist office on arrival to find out more.

For flights, the first quarter of the year is often the best time to book. Also, avoid flying out on Fridays (the most popular day) and try unusual trip lengths (not seven or 14 days) to find the best value prices. You can also sign up to receive notifications for any sales to get the best offers before they’ve sold out.

If you’ve been looking at flights and hotels for a while, clear your browser cookies before booking. This means that websites don’t hike up prices simply because they can see you’ve visited before and are looking to book. You could also use incognito or private browsing – or perhaps the local library from an old desk top computer as your location and device you are browsing from can all impact the price you see.

If you don't mind eating primarily in the hotel it's worth looking to see if you can save by going all-inclusive on holiday, factoring in local costs and exchange rates. All-inclusive deals generally include all meals, snacks and drinks (not always alcoholic ones) and often airport transfers too. These costs can quickly add up especially when it’s a family trip. Research the cost of restaurants or tavernas to do a rough calculation on how much it would cost to eat out for all meals vs the difference in cost for going all inclusive.

Products don’t need to be high end to do the job. Pick up your travel essentials from discount stores or resale sites like eBay or Vinted. Avoid spending over the odds purchasing travel-size toiletries; instead, pick up some empty mini bottles for a fraction of the price and decant what you need in to those.

Collect points and air miles using credit cards, supermarket loyalty schemes or retail portals to travel for less. Points can be accrued not just through travel but through your everyday shopping too! https://thepointsguy.com/loyalty-programs/beginners/

And if you’re one of those people who can never think about what you want for your birthday or Christmas, you could always ask for top up points as a gift to really maximise your benefits from your everyday shopping.

If you don’t ask, you definitely don’t get. Negotiate with your tour operator in price per person, not total cost so the discounts appear smaller.

If you see a good deal somewhere else, ask if they can match – or even better – it. They can only say no and you can book with someone else.

For more free advice visit ladyjaney.co.uk