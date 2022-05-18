The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation increased to 9% in April from 7% in March, the Office for National Statistics has said

The rate of inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years as the UK battles the cost of living crisis.

Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 9% last month, up from an already high 7% in March, its highest level since comparable readings in 1982.

Soaring food prices is putting pressure on UK households

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a large portion of the rise was due to the price cap on energy bills, which was hiked by 54% for the average household at the start of April.

The figures will add to the pressure already facing households to cut back on bills and everyday spending.

Much of the jump is due to the high cost of energy on international markets, particularly gas, although oil prices have also shot up. This in turn has pushed up the price of many other items, including food, which are made or transported using gas and oil-based products, while the war in Ukraine has also hit global food supplies.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Inflation rose steeply in April, driven by the sharp climb in electricity and gas prices as the higher price cap came into effect.

“Around three-quarters of the increase in the annual rate this month came from utility bills.

“We have also published new modelled historical estimates today which show that CPI annual inflation was last higher 40 years ago.”

Why is inflation increasing?

In March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded inflation at 7% as the immediate effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine filtered through to the like of fuel forecourts.

This was on top of existing inflation caused by the easing of Covid restrictions, which saw demand outstripping supply across the global economy.

On 1 April, the average annual cost for gas and electricity rose by £693 to £1,971 for around 22 million UK households, following a price hike of 54%. For customers with prepayment meters, the price cap increased by £708 to £2,017.

The price cap is based on the price of wholesale energy and supplier costs which have increased by 250% since January and rose by 70% in August alone.

It is currently forecast to hit almost £2,600 in total at the next adjustment which is due in October.

The Bank of England forecast earlier this month that inflation is likely to peak at £10.25% later this year, with food prices set to rise even higher due to crucial supplies of products like wheat being held up because of the war in Ukraine.

It has warned that the strain could result in a recession and surge in unemployment, increasing pressure on the Chancellor to provide further relief to consumers and businesses.

Rishi Sunak said that inflation is hitting countries around the world and pointed to energy prices as the main culprit.

He said: “Today’s inflation numbers are driven by the energy price cap rise in April, which in turn is driven by higher global energy prices.

“We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action.

“We’re saving the average worker £330 a year through reducing National Insurance Contributions, changing Universal Credit to save over a million families around £1,000 a year, and providing millions of families with £350 each this year to help with their energy bills.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the latest increase was “a huge worry for families already stretched” and insisted a windfall tax is “essential”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “It’s happening because the government are not acting and it is now urgent with the numbers that we see today that the government do more and the government say they’re looking at it well, what more evidence do they need that a windfall tax is essential to help people who are really struggling with these bills that just keep going up and up and up.”

Could there be a recession?

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) warned that “unprecedented” inflation could spark a recession later in the year.

BCC head of economics Suren Thiru said: “The marked acceleration in the headline rate in April reflected the continued upward pressure on prices from surging energy and commodity costs, as well as the energy price cap rise and the reversal of the VAT reduction for hospitality in the month.