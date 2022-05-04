Labour has urged the Government to introduce the one-off levy on oil and gas giants

Boris Johnson has rejected calls for a windfall tax on energy firms once again despite BP reporting a big increase in profits and soaring bills impacting Britons across the nation.

HuffPost UK reported on Sunday (1 May) that there may be a rift in the Cabinet between the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak over the idea, after the Chancellor hinted at a U-turn on the tax.

However, Downing Street has denied that there is split in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer continues to urge the Government to introduce the one-off levy on oil and gas giants to help families with the cost of living crisis.

Here we explain what the windfall tax is, who is against it and how it could help ease soaring energy bills.

What is a windfall tax?

A windfall tax is a one-off levy imposed by the Government on a company or group of businesses that have unexpectedly benefited from something outside of their control - in this case a surge in oil and gas prices.

Spain and Italy have already announced a windfall tax on energy companies.

Labour has proposed a year-long increase in oil and gas producers’ corporation tax of 10 percentage points.

The party has said this would raise £1.2 billion.

What has Rishi Sunak said about a windfall tax?

Mr Sunak previously ruled out a windfall tax, but has now suggsted that it could be a possibility.

The Chancellor said “nothing is ever off the table in these things”, suggesting that he could implement the levy as he faces pressures to act on the cost of living crisis.

Mr Sunak told Mumsnet that he was concerned that a windfall tax could put off investment in new oil and gas extraction, but added: “If we don’t see that type of investment coming forward and companies are not going to make those investments in our country and energy security, then of course that’s something I would look at.”

His comments in an interview with the Mumsnet website came just hours after the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister had both dismissed the tax.

Mr Sunak said that companies reaping large sums thanks to the increase in wholesale gas and oil prices needed to step up and reinvest to make the UK less reliant on foreign power.

He said: “If we don’t see that type of investment coming forward and if the companies are not going to make those investments in our country and in our energy security, then of course that’s (a windfall tax) something I would look at.”

Could it help with cost of living?

The idea of the tax is that the money raised could be spent on easing the cost of living crisis for those households most under pressure.

Labour has repeatedly argued that a one-off year-long windfall levy could raise £1.2 billion to fund discounts on home energy bills.

The party has proposed levying an extra 10% on the corporation tax paid by oil companies that are active in the North Sea.

This would not only affect well-known firms such as BP and Shell but also lesser-known ones such as Harbour Energy – which actually produces more oil from the North Sea than any other extractor.

Who is against the tax?

Downing Street distanced itself from the Chancellor’s remarks but also did not completely rule out a one-off tax.

Mr Johnson told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (3 May): "If you put a windfall tax on the energy companies what that means is that you discourage them from making the investments that we want to see that in the end will keep energy prices lower for everybody.”

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News: “I’ve never been a supporter of windfall taxes.

“I have been very clear on that publicly, I think it discourages investment and the reason why we want to have investment is because it creates jobs, it creates wealth and it also gives us energy security.”

Mr Kwarteng added: “He is the chancellor of the exchequer, he is responsible for tax policy.

“From my point of view, I want to see investment in the North Sea.”

What have opposition parties said?

Labour leader Keir Starmer told MPs on 27 April: "North sea oil producers are making so much unexpected profit that they call themselves ‘a cash machine.

“That cash could be used to keep energy bills down."

The Liberal Democrats also support a windfall tax, with leader Ed Davey saying energy companies should "pay a little more to help the most vulnerable".