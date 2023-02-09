The Jobcentres were put up temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced the closure of 20 Jobcentres this week in a move which concerns benefit claimants.

The closures, which were declared on Tuesday (7 February), affect those which were set up temporarily during the pandemic to ensure social distancing guidelines were followed. It was thought more than 50 jobs will be put at risk by the scheme, however, government officials have confirmed staff working in the affected branches will not be made redundant and instead, they will be moved to work at their closest Jobcentre.

Another drop in the number of people searching for work in Eastbourne (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Officer, said: “The proposal to close DWP sites will not only cost jobs but will undermine government rhetoric about growing the labour force.

"Closures will undoubtedly impact services and represent a screeching U-turn on the original programme to extend the reach of DWP into communities.

“GMB members, who work as security at these sites, will have their jobs and futures put at risk. This plan makes no sense when the Government is touting warm words on growth and employment.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing. To continue providing our essential employment support and other services in a way that is cost-efficient for the taxpayer, we are phasing out these temporarily leased sites and staff and all customer services will return to the nearby established job centre.

“The closing of these temporary sites will not reduce our levels of service or access to face-to-face appointments. Customers will return to being served by their established Jobcentre and there will be no reduction in the number of Work Coaches serving customers as a result.”

List of all the latest Jobcentre closures in the UK

Aylesbury, High Street

Bath, Pinesgate

Blyth, Percy Street

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre

Dundee, West Marketgait

Gateshead, Metro Centre

Halifax, Broad Street Plaza

Inverness, Glendoe Terrace

Ipswich, St Vincent House

Kettering, High Street

Leeds, Kirkstall Burley

Lincoln, Brayford Wharf East

London Hackney,

London Kentish Town

London Sutton Carew

London Tooting

Stevenage, Gunnels Wood Road

Sunderland, Tavistock Place

Swindon, Canal Walk

Wigan, Mesnes Street

Jobcentres assist those on Universal Credit to find employment. When someone applies for Universal Credit online they will need to visit their local Jobcentre to be assigned a work coach and a dedicated central case manager.