Several sectors are striking throughout February

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout February - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

The first day of February saw one of the biggest strike days in more than a decade, as teachers, univeristy staff, rail workers, and civil service staff all walked out.

Today (9 February), physiotherapists, university staff and Department for Work and Pensions workers are walking out after Monday (6 February) saw the biggest NHS strike in NHS history.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple weeks, and why certain unions are walking out.

Physiotherapists

Physiotherapists from the Charted Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) are to strike on 9 February 2023.

Over 4,000 Physiotherapists employed by 30 NHS Trusts across England will strike over a pay dispute. All eight health boards in Wales have also secured a strike mandate.

Claire Sullivan, CSP director of employer relations and union services said: “We know taking strike action is an absolute last resort for CSP members, but NHS staff not only deserve better pay but also desperately need it during this cost of living crisis.

“This dispute will protect patient services both now and into the future, and it’s essential that the government comes up with an improved offer to avert further strikes and demonstrate they understand the scale of the problem.”

DWP

Department of Work and Pensions staff who are PCS members will strike in six offices in a dispute over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

Members at Toxteth Jobcentre, Liverpool Duke Street Jobcentre, Liverpool City Jobcentre, Liverpool Innovation Park Jobcentre will strike on 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28 February and 1, 2 and 3 March.

Stockport Contact Centre and Bolton Benefit Centre members will walk out on 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 February.

University Staff

Staff from the University College Union are set to walk out on as 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike over pay, pensions and working conditions.

The full list of strike dates:

Week two: Thursday 9 February and Friday 10 February

Week three: Tuesday 14 February, Wednesday 15 February and Thursday 16 February

Week four: Tuesday 21 February, Wednesday 22 February and Thursday 23 February

Week five: Monday 27 February, Tuesday 28 February, Wednesday 1 March and Thursday 2 March

Week six: Thursday 16 March and Friday 17 March

Week seven: Monday 20 March, Tuesday 21 March and Wednesday 22 March

Ambulance workers

Thousands of ambulance staff across five services in England will walk out on 10 February in a dispute against pay, Unison says.

The five services are: London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West.

The GMB Union has said more than 10,000 of its members, including paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff, will walk out on 20 February. It confirmed additional strikes on 6 and 20 March.

Workers part of the Unite union will walk out to, and have announced further dates for February. These are:

Thursday 16 February

Friday 17 February

Monday 20 February

Wednesday 22 February

Thursday 23 February

Friday 24 February

The ambulance services which are striking are:

East Midlands Ambulance Service

Mersey Care NHS

North East Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance

South East Coast Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Tube workers

Elizabeth Line services could be changed or cancelled at short notice throughout February as there is ongoing smaller-scale action, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Members of Aslef working on the Bakerloo line will walked out on 4 Februaryand will again on 11 February in a strike as part of a dispute over safety.

The union is objecting to a plan that would allow trains to go into sidings and depots without checking to make sure passengers have left the train.

