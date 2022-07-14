The UK is currently in the midst of its worst cost of living crisis since the 1970s, as consumer purchasing power is being dented by record inflation.
Boris Johnson’s government, which had faced criticism for not doing enough to combat the issue, introduced a £15 billion package of support in May, including a one-off £650 cost of living payment for the UK’s most vulnerable people.
Millions of households across the country are now beginning to receive the first instalment of this state support, although the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has warned it could be delayed for some people.
So, will pensioners get this cost of living payment - and when can they expect to receive it?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is the cost of living payment?
Announced by the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the one-off cost of living payment is a targeted financial support package.
More than eight million households who receive benefits based on their income are set to receive £650 over two instalments, with the first £326 set to arrive from Thursday (14 July).
The second instalment of £324 will be paid out in the autumn.
Claimants of these benefits are set to receive the support:
- Universal Credit
- Working Tax Credit
- Child Tax Credit
- Pension Credit
- Income-based Jobseekers Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Income Support
The DWP has warned some people receiving the cost of living payment might not get the money until the end of July.
Do pensioners get the cost of living payment?
Most people who receive the state pension will not be eligible for the cost of living payment.
As stated above, the only pensioners who will get the government support are those receiving pension credit.
Pension credit is for people in England, Scotland and Wales who are over state pension age but need extra support for living costs, such as ground rent or service charges.
People who have to care for a partner, or whose partner does not receive state pension but is reliant on benefits, can apply for this additional support.
While most pensioners are ineligible for this round of cost of living support, they will be getting their own bespoke aid alongside their regular Winter Fuel Payment in November and December 2022.
A sum of £300 will be paid directly to pensioners in the same way that they receive their winter support.
All UK households will also receive a one-off payment of £400 to help them cover the cost of energy bills in October.
How has the cost of living crisis affected pensioners?
Due to the way the state pension is calculated, many elderly people are likely to have been struggling to keep up with inflation since April when the new rate came into force.
Pensions rose 3.1% to £185.15 a week from 1 April, while inflation hit 9% in the same month.
Inflation is expected to rise to around 11% this autumn as the new Ofgem energy price cap is forecast to go up by another 65%.
The benchmark for the benefit is taken in September, before being implemented the following April.
It means that whilst pensioners are set to struggle this year, they could be in line for an increase of as much as 10% in April 2023.
However, experts predict the cost of living should have reduced from this year’s highs by then.