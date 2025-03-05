Every day is a Free Wills day for The Proud Trust as it partners with FreeWills.co.uk

Proud to be be part of FreeWills

As the annual Free Wills month swings into action, one charity is set to benefit from this crucial funding resource all year-round, thanks to a new partnership with FreeWills.co.uk, one of the UK's leading online will-writing services.

This collaboration offers supporters of The Proud Trust the chance to create their personalised wills for free, while also leaving a lasting legacy to support the charity’s vital work.

Supporters can complete their wills from the comfort of their homes in 15 minutes or less, without the need for a solicitor or expensive fees, thanks to FreeWills’ simple and accessible online service.

Crucially for The Proud Trust, by teaming up with FreeWills.co.uk they can now offer free wills at any time of the year, not just in the months of March and October, which the bi-annual campaign with larger charities requires.

Supporters and friends of The Proud Trust ar Manchester Pride

This initiative comes at a crucial time for The Proud Trust, which supports LGBTQ+ young people across the UK.

While there is no obligation to leave a gift to The Proud Trust, many supporters choose to give back to their preferred causes by pledging legacy gifts to help the chosen charity to continue its mission in the future.

"We are thrilled to partner with FreeWills.co.uk this month and for the months ahead," said Rachel Williams, Deputy CEO, The Proud Trust. "Legacy donations provide essential long-term support for our work, and this partnership gives our supporters a wonderful way to ensure a bright future for LGBTQ+ young people for years to come."

Unlike Free Wills Month, which is restricted to those aged 55 and over during March and October, FreeWills.co.uk enables anyone to create a legally binding will for free, every day of the year.

“While Free Wills Month is a great initiative that encourages people to think about their legacy, it remains limited to specific age groups and time periods. FreeWills.co.uk removes these barriers, offering an easy, cost-free way for people of all ages to write a legally binding will at any time of the year,” explains Carl Christensen, Managing Director of FreeWills.co.uk.

“We are proud to partner with The Proud Trust to support their vital work," said Carl Christensen, Managing Director of FreeWills.co.uk.

"Our service not only helps people take care of an important life task, but also gives them the opportunity to create a legacy that will benefit others for years to come."

For more information on how to create your free will and support The Proud Trust, visit https://www.freewills.co.uk/charity/theproudtrust