Which? analysis found that the price of some of the UK’s most popular branded food products have nearly doubled since 2020

The cost of Heinz Tomato Ketchup has increased by 53% since 2020, according to a Which? survey, as inflation continues to hit food prices.

The research by the consumer rights group found that the cost of some of the most popular branded food products have all nearly doubled in the last two years.

Heinz Ketchup saw the biggest average percentage increase overall with its 460g top-down version increased by 91p across six major supermarkets. It increased by £1.06 in one particular supermarket over the two-year period.

A 470g jar of Dolmio Lasagne Sauce saw the second biggest average percentage increase, up 61p since 2020 - and increased by as much as £1.09 in one supermarket.

The watchdog’s survey compared the prices of 79 items at Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose over a 30-day period from 21 September to 20 October in both 2020 and 2022.

You can also use NationalWorld’s price tracker to check how value range products have increased in price over time.

Which food items saw the biggest increase in price?

One of the biggest price leaps was on branded butter. A 500g tub of Anchor Spreadable was up by £1.31 (45%) on average across all six supermarkets over the two-year period.

While a 500g tub of Lurpak Spreadable Slightly Salted increased by £1.17 or 35%.

The price of Twinings Everyday 100 Tea Bags saw the sharpest individual increase at one supermarket. It was up by £2.33 or 64% in 2022 compared to the base price in 2020.

Across the six retailers the price of teabags went up by an average 64p or 17%.

Heinz 400g Classic Cream of Chicken Soup also went up an average of 46% or 44p across the board from around £1 to almost £1.50.

Student staple Batchelors Super Noodles Bbq Beef Flavour (90g) went up an average of 43% across the six supermarkets from an average 59p to 82p.

Prices also increased on basics such as Hovis Granary Wholemeal 800g, up by an average of 43% or 58p - from £1.39 to £1.97.

Which?’s findings suggest that the price of some of Britain’s favourite branded foods may have risen more sharply than overall inflation of almost 15%. The results also indicate that prices of specific products can differ significantly across supermarkets.

Top 10 products that have risen in price

This is based on the Which? analysis of 79 branded products available across Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose from 21 September 2020 to 20 October 2022.

Heinz tomato ketchup sauce top down 460g: 53%

Dolmio lasagne sauce 470g: 47%

Heinz classic cream of chicken soup 400g: 46%

Dolmio bolognese original pasta sauce 500g: 46%

Anchor spreadable butter tub 500g: 45%

Heinz cream of tomato soup 400g: 44%

Colman’s classic mint sauce 165g: 44%

Colman’s horseradish sauce 136g: 44%

Batchelors super noodles BBQ beef flavour 90g: 43%

Hovis granary wholemeal 800g: 43%

‘Shocking rate of inflation’

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said that from their research supermarkets must “ensure budget lines for healthy and affordable essential items are widely available across their stores including smaller convenience stores.”

She said: “Promotions should be targeted at those most in need and people supported so they can easily compare the price of products to get the best value.”