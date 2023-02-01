The fashion and homeware giant cites ‘rapid change in customer behaviour’ as its reason for store closures

H&M has confirmed it is closing some of its stores in the UK due to "rapid change in customer behaviour".

The retailer is known for its clothing and homeware and is a staple on the UK high street. However, a handful of stores will shut for good over the coming weeks and months with locations across the UK expected to be affected.

Drapers reported that last week, H&M group, which owns Cos, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M and Arket, reported a 87% fall in operating profit year on year in the fourth quarter to the end of November.

Full list of H&M store closures

Hartlepool, County Durham

Maidenhead, Berkshire

Newport, Isle of Wight

Burton, Staffordshire

A spokesperson for H&M UK & Ireland said: "During the last few years, we have seen a rapid change in customer behaviour that we cannot ignore. We continuously need to evaluate and develop our business to meet our customers’ needs and offer the best possible shopping experience, whether it’s online or in our physical stores. This means that we sometimes need to close stores."

Explaining the decision further, speaking at a news conference on January 27, H&M’s chief executive Helena Helmersson, said: “Rather than passing on the full cost to our customers, we chose to strengthen our market position further. It will still be very challenging in the first quarter of 2023, and then of course we need to increase prices”.

What other shops are closing stores?

The news comes after Tesco agreed to buy Paperchase after it collapsed into administration due to failing to find a buyer after being put on the market by seasoned retail owner Steve Curtis.

Tesco announced a deal to buy the brand and intellectual property from the insolvency specialists, but the move means Paperchase’s stores are expected to close.