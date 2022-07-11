Temperatures are set to soar with the Met Office introducing a Level 3 heat alert for many parts of England

Medical experts are warning people to look out for the signs of heatstroke and dehydration, as temperatures are expected to hit 33℃ in some areas.

However, these highs are still likely to be well below the UK record of 38.7℃ from 2019.

Given the UK is still in the grip of a cost of living crisis, you might be wondering how much it costs to turn on a fan.

So, how much electricity do typical fans use - and what would it cost to run one all night?

How long will heatwave last?

It is not known exactly how long the UK heatwave will last but high temperatures are forecast for the rest of this week.

Amber, or level 3, Heat-Health Alerts have been put in place for the South West, South East and East of England, with the same warnings also in place for London and the East Midlands.

These warnings mean temperatures are likely to be well over 30℃ and could bring about a rise in demand for healthcare services as people suffer heat-related illnesses, like heatstroke.

Met Office predictions suggest the temperature could hit 40℃ - although this scenario is deemed to be highly unlikely.

How much does it cost to run a fan?

The amount of electricity a fan uses depends on what type of model you have, as well as the levels of power needed at its different settings.

Small fans are likely to use around five watts, while big ones could eat up as much as 100 watts.

So, you must first find out how much energy your fan uses to be able to predict how much it will cost to run.

Say you have a fan whose highest setting is 80 watts - you’ll need to work out what this equates to in kilowatt hours (kWh) (i.e. the number of kilowatts used over 60 minutes - the standard metric for energy pricing in the UK).

To do this, you must divide the wattage by 1,000.

This will leave you with how many kilowatts-per-hour your fan is using.

In the case of our 80-watt fan, this figure will be 0.08 should you always have it on at its highest setting

You then want to multiply this figure by how many hours you’re using the fan for.

If it’s two hours, it will be 0.16kWh - if it’s nine hours because you’re using it overnight, the figure will be 0.72kWh.

Now you know the maximum amount of energy you’re using, you will need to find out how much you pay for each unit of energy.

According to Ofgem, the UK average unit price for those sitting on the latest energy price cap is 28p.

You’ll want to multiply this price with the amount of energy your fan has used.

Say your 80-watt fan has run overnight for nine hours, it will have cost you 20p - just over 2p per hour.

Your provider will also charge you a daily standing charge, which under the price cap is 45p.