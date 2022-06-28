According to the Financial Times the UK taxpayer has a 1.5% stake in the company after Killing Kittens raised £1 million from investors

It has been revealed that the UK government have invested in sex party planning firm Killing Kittens.

Reported by the Financial Times, the taxpayer now has an estimated 1.5% stake in the company.

Killing Kittens received the investment through Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s Futures Fund, which was launched to help businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Killing Kittens are.

What is Killing Kittens?

Killing Kittens is an elite sex party planning firm.

Aimed at female pleasure, it organises parties for singles and couples to enjoy members-only events in top locations around the world, including London and New York.

Members are screened beforehand, submitting photos for approval.

They must adhere to rules including: a vetted guest list, no single men and a ban on men approaching women they don’t know, with women doing the approaching instead.

Guests wear masks to the events and sign exclusive non-disclosure agreements to protect privacy.

The company has an estimated 180,000 members and an annual turnover of £1.4m.

Who founded it?

Killing Kittens was founded in 2005 by Emma Sayle.

A former friend of the Duchess of Cambridge, the sex party planning website is known for organisnig raunchy parties around the world.

Why did the UK government invest in Killing Kittens?

The UK government invested in Killing Kittens via the Future Fund, which was launched by the Finance Minister Rishi Sunak in April 2021.

Under the scheme businesses that had been hit hard by Covid-19 lockdowns could apply for a loan through the British Business Bank.

This was extended to cover business based overseas and startups.

According to the Financial Times the UK taxpayer has a 1.5% stake in the company after Killing Kittens raised £1 million from investors .

In an interview with Sky News, Sayle explained that the UK taxpayer had already seen a return on the investment made.

She said: "The government’s stake of 170k has already gone up 60% to 270k post this 1mill raise so we’ve easily shown that it’s a worthy business given the hundreds of FF biz (businesses) who have gone into administration taking government money down the pan with them.

"We have clearly shown we are progressing... and making relevant decisions to secure money for all investors including the UK gov.

"As much pressure they came under for giving the money, they were there to back viable business regardless of sector and by converting we have shown we are also of our word in delivering what we said we would do in the short term."

What was the Futures Fund?

Sunak launched the Futures Fund in May 2020 to help businesses who were hit hard by the pandemic.

Since its inception, the UK Treasury has invested in more than 150 startups.

Through the scheme convertible loans between £125,000 and £5 million were offered by the British Business Bank.

Types of companies include a solar power startup, photography studio and VR gaming company.

The Futures Fund closed to businesses in January 2021

In relation to Killing Kittens, the British Business Bank said in a statement: "The Future Fund used a set of standard terms with published eligibility criteria.

"The process provided a clear, efficient way to make funding available as widely and as swiftly as possible without the need for lengthy negotiations.