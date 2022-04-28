The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reportedly told other members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet that he expects a rise in interest rates

Inflation has driven up the cost of living for everyone in the UK, with fuel prices, energy bills and food prices all increasing rapidly.

People with mortgages could now also be set to face a hike in living costs, as the Bank of England mulls raising interest rates in May.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reportedly told colleagues in Boris Johnson’s cabinet that he expects borrowers will be required to pay more over the next year.

Could homeowners be about to pay more in mortgage repayments? (image: AFP/Getty Images)

So why are rates likely to go up - and how much could they increase by?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why does the Bank of England change interest rates?

Interest rates and inflation are closely linked - a decline in one tends to lead to a rise in the other and vice versa.

The Bank of England, which controls the UK’s monetary policy independently of the government, has a target of keeping inflation at 2%.

With the latest Office for National Statistics CPI sitting at 7%, inflation is sitting well above the Bank of England target.

In a bid to lower this 30-year high figure, the bank increased baseline interest rates by 0.25% to 0.75% in March.

In essence, this increased the cost of borrowing in a bid to slow spending - although the Bank of England said it would take time to work and would not stop inflation peaking at 8% in either April or May’s inflation figures.

The Bank of England plays a key role in determining the cost of borrowing money (image: Getty Images)

It envisaged inflation would fall back to the target rate in “the next couple of years”.

The economists who sit on its Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates, are set to meet on 5 May 2022 to decide whether to raise interest rates again.

Many economists believe that having some inflation is good for the economy as they believe it increases the likelihood that people will spend money.

So the Bank of England will be unlikely to let inflation turn into deflation.

How do interest rates affect mortgage rates?

When you take out a mortgage, interest rates are what you pay on top of the amount you have borrowed to purchase your home.

You have to pay interest as it costs the lender to borrow money from the Bank of England and they will also want to maintain the value of the money you have borrowed from them.

While high street bank interest rates will be influenced by the Bank of England base rate, they will vary depending on other factors, such as how risky loaning money to you is.

The interest you pay on your mortgage is determined by the Bank of England and your circumstances (image: Getty Images)

The amount of interest also depends on whether you’re on a fixed rate mortgage or a variable rate one.

Those on fixed rates will have the level of interest they pay on top of what they’ve borrowed set for a time period.

The rate will have potential base rate rises factored in.

Those on variable rates will see their mortgage repayments change depending on how much the Bank of England alters rates by.

So, if you have a £130,000 mortgage and you want to pay it off over 25 years - if the interest rate on it is 2.5%, the monthly repayment will be £583.

But if the interest rate rises 0.25% – as it did in March – your monthly repayments will rise by £17 to £600.

How much could interest rates rise by?

According to a piece in The Times, Rishi Sunak has warned other government ministers against seeking to borrow more to fund public spending because he expects interest rates are going to go up.

He also warned the cabinet that further borrowing risked making inflation worse, and advocated cutting the deficit to keep interest rates down.

Rishi Sunak has reportedly pushed government ministers to avoid borrowing to fuel public spending (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The Times said Mr Sunak expected base interest rates to hit 2.5% over the next 12 months - a change which could see homeowners pay more than £1,000 extra a year if they were not on fixed-rate deals.

The Chancellor is believed to have said a one percentage point increase would equate to a rise of £700 in mortgage repayments.

What are the best mortgage rates at the moment?

Given interest rates have changed a lot over the past two years - falling dramatically to help the economy keep moving during the Covid-19 pandemic before rising rapidly to cope with rocketing inflation - mortgage rates have been moving around a lot.

Also, not all high street lenders display their interest rates online as some like to check your circumstances before listing their offering.

So it’s worth visiting high street bank websites to see what mortgage agreements they’re offering.

Consumer sites like Money Saving Expert, Which? and the Home Owners Alliance also offer mortgage calculators, comparison tools and guides covering the best deals currently available.

The consensus among experts, including Martin Lewis, appears to be that it’s a good idea to get a fixed mortgage rate sorted before interest rates rise.