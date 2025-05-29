If you bank with Nationwide, you could get a free £100 bonus paid into your account next month.

It is part of the building society's 'Fairer Share' scheme. The bonus will be paid to millions of its current account customers who also have savings or a mortgage with it.

A total of £400 million will be paid to four million customers, after the building society announced profits of £2.3 billion for the year up to 31 March 2025. This is the third year in a row that Nationwide has given out the bonus.

As was the case in 2023 and 2024, not all Nationwide customers will get the payment. Firstly, you must have had an open Nationwide current account on 31 March 2025.

Secondly, you must have used your current account within the first three months of the year. What counts here depends on which current account you have. Listed below is what marks you eligibility for each of the accounts.

FlexAccount, FlexBasic or FlexDirect

Either in two of the first three months of this year, you paid in at least £500 (this could have been your salary, for example) and made two payments Out of your account.

Or in two of the first three months of the year, you made 10+ payments out of your account;

Or between 1 January and 31 March 2025, you completed a full current account switch to Nationwide.

FlexOne, FlexGraduate or FlexStudent

Either made a payment in or out of your account in March 2025.

Or completed a full current account switch to Nationwide FlexOne or FlexStudent (not FlexGraduate) between 1 January and 31 March 2025.

FlexPlus packaged account

Just paying the fee counts.

Finally, you must have had at least £100 in savings with Nationwide at the end of any day in March 2025, or owed at least £100 on a Nationwide mortgage on 31 March 2025. If you're eligible, you should receive an email or letter by tomorrow (Friday 30 May) letting you know. If not, you can log onto online banking, use Nationwide's eligibility checker.

The money will be paid directly into your Nationwide current account between Wednesday 18 June and Friday 4 July and will appear on your statement as 'Nationwide Fairer Share Payment'. If you close your account before the £100 is paid, and you don't have another Nationwide current account, you won't be eligible to receive the reward, as Nationwide says it won't make the payment any other way.