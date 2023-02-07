Scammers claim customers are eligible for 30% or more off their bill

O2 is warning customers to be aware of a scam phone call and text trying to steal personal details by offering fake discounts on bills.

Scammers are attempting to dupe customers by claiming they are eligible for 30% or more off their phone bill and then asking customers to read out a one-time passcode which they have sent over. The scammer will then use the passcode to gain access to the customer’s account.

If a fraudster gets hold of this code, they could order a new phone in the victim’s name. It means victims could then end up being charged for the device until they can report it as fraud.

The text with the passcode will come from an O2 UK number as they have gone via the O2 website to claim the victim has forgotten their login details, which makes it harder to recognise as a scam.

In the text message received before the code arrives, it states: “If someone’s calling you and asking for a code, please end the call because they DO NOT work from O2.”

O2 has confirmed the ‘discount’ is a scam and said it would never ask customers to read back a one-time passcode. Customers should only use a one-time passcode that they have requested themselves, for example, if they forgot the password to their online account.

Liam Rawsthorne, Head of Fraud at Virgin Media O2 said: “At Virgin Media O2, we’re constantly investing to help better protect our customers from scams but unfortunately, we know that full-time fraudsters are always looking for new ways to target our customers.

“If you receive a call offering a deal or significant discount on your mobile contract that sounds too good to be true, it probably is – so taking a moment to pause is always the best course of action.

“Our staff will never pressure you into accepting a deal right then and there or call you to ask for your one-time passcode over the phone so never share it with an unexpected caller, no matter how legitimate they seem.

“When in doubt, always clam up, hang up and call us back. Our offers will never have a five-minute time limit, so you won’t miss out on any genuine deals – but you might just swerve the scammers.”

What to do if you have been scammed

Citizens Advice says that anyone who has been scammed can follow these steps:

Protect yourself from further risks

Cease all contact with the scammers but keep a record so it can be recorded.

Change all passwords

Check if you can get your money back

Contact the bank immediately

Explain what has happened and ask if you can get a refund.

Contact the Financial Ombudsman if the bank has not refunded your money or if they are not going to take action.

Report the scam