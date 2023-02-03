Fraud cases have been on the rise since the cost of living crisis started, with the Evri smishing scam being just one example

While the UK cost of living crisis is a problem for people across the country, it has presented criminals with several opportunities to scam us out of our hard-earned money.

Fraudsters have used cost of living payments from the government, media stories about dangerous mould and general anxiety about household budgets to try to do us out of cash. It has been reported that the targeting of vulnerable people in particular has been on the increase over the last 12 months.

According to new research by personal finance site Money.co.uk, losses from fraud totalled £4 billion in 2022 - a 67% increase on 2021’s figure. Its analysis of police crime figures showed there were 350,547 fraud and cybercrime cases, with the average victim losing £11,411.

Common tactics range from phishing to SIM-swapping. But another strategy these criminals employ is cloning and impersonation - something customers of delivery firm Evri (formerly known as Hermes) have encountered in recent weeks.

So what is the Evri text scam - and how can you avoid being caught out by it?

What is the Evri text scam?

There are actually several different Evri text scams that have been doing the rounds over the last few months, but they tend to revolve around one theme: the requirement for an additional payment or surcharge.

The message may say your delivery’s been missed by the driver or that you need to reschedule your parcel. The text often comes from an apparently random mobile number, includes a small, plausible fee, with a link guiding you to a website that has the sort of URL you’d expect.

If you click through, you tend to come across a website that is a convincing clone of Evri’s actual site (if you use Chrome as your browser, it should warn you that the site is suspicious). When you get there, you may be directed to put in your card details or other personal information which the fraudsters will then use to access your money or identity.

How can you spot Evri text scam?

This type of scam is known as smishing. Clearly, if you’re not expecting a delivery, let alone one from Evri, it will be fairly obvious that the message you’ve received is bogus.

But if the message happens to coincide with a delivery you have scheduled, it could look very convincing. You may feel rushed by the message’s arrival given the time-sensitive nature of deliveries.

The best thing you can do in this situation is to take a few seconds to appraise the message. According to the Evri’s own guidance on the scam, you should look out for poor use of language or grammar, including rogue capital letters and spelling mistakes.

The delivery firm says the lack of a personal greeting found in most of these scam messages may also be a sign, while hovering over the URL link’s text may reveal a website address that’s completely different to Evri’s. If it comes via email, the email address may not bear any resemblance to Evri’s usual domains: @evri.com, @hermes-europe.co.uk or @myhermes.co.uk.

Evri says it will contact its customers via text from time-to-time. But it will do so in a different way to criminals. It says its texts will:

Not be from a random phone number (they may come up as being from ‘Evri’)

Never ask you for a payment

Never include a parcel tracking link different from https://evri.link/… But it does say that it cannot guarantee this link format will always be genuine. So, if you’re in any doubt about the link, visit the tracking section of Evri’s website.

An Evri text scam has been doing the rounds over the last 12 months (image: PA)

What to do if you get an Evri scam message

Evri asks that anyone who receives a dodgy text message pretending to be from them takes a screenshot of it and forwards it onto this email address: [email protected] You should also forward it on to [email protected] so that the government’s National Cyber Security Centre can