The pound’s value has been impacted by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, high inflation, a likely UK recession and the strength of the US economy

So, how does the pound currently compare to other major currencies - and why are such comparisons important? Here’s what you need to know.

Why is pound dollar exchange rate so important?

The pound’s value compared to the dollar is important because the dollar is the world’s biggest currency. USD is known as the globe’s ‘primary reserve currency’, which means substantial quantities of it are held by central banks and other financial institutions across the world for international transactions.

Until the middle of the 20th century, pound sterling was the primary reserve. While the pound is still classed as a reserve currency, it sits behind the euro and the yen in terms of how much of it is held, and therefore used, abroad.

Given the dollar is the world’s biggest currency, it is used to determine the price of most key goods and services traded on the international market. For example, wholesale oil and gas prices are in dollars.

So, if the value of the pound drops against the dollar, it means our energy bills and the price of a tank of petrol are likely to go up.

Likewise, if the pound loses value against the euro - Eurozone countries being a source of many UK imports, particularly food (for which the UK is a net importer) - prices will go up across many different product categories.

What is the pound exchange rate?

At present, the pound’s exchange rate does not make pretty reading. The fact that it is struggling against the other major reserve currencies is an indication from investors that they currently do not have faith in the UK economy.

While the mini budget spooked investors, there are several other factors at play including the strength of the US economy - the euro is also at a 20-year low versus the dollar - and how high UK inflation is compared to other countries. Markets believe this latter issue is only set to get worse as a result of Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts.

Another issue, according to John R. Bryson, professor of enterprise and economic geography at the University of Birmingham, is the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates by half a percentage point.

“Part of the problem facing the pound was the decision made to increase UK interest rates last Thursday by half a percentage point to 2.25% rather than by three-quarters,” he said.

“This was the wrong decision, and it is likely that the Bank will have to raise rates rapidly and before the next planned meeting. Such a move will look more like firefighting than strategic economic planning.”

Put another way, it doesn’t instil confidence in investors when the UK’s central bank - the organisation in charge of the pound sterling currency - is having to quickly react to events rather than appear to be in control of them.

Here is how the pound is currently faring in comparison to other major currencies. Data has been taken from Bloomberg at midday on Monday 26 September and is only an indication of where the markets currently are:

Pound to dollar = 1.0783 (down 0.7% - a dollar is worth 93p)

Pound to euro = 1.1188 (down 0.04% - a euro is worth 89p)

Pound to yen = 155.4981 (up 0.1% - 1 yen is worth 0.6p)

Pound to rupee = 87.1715 (down 3.32% - 1 rupee is worth 0.006p)

Pound to Australian dollar = 1.6652 (up 0.11% - an Australian dollar is worth 60p)

In early trading on the Asian markets on 26 September, the pound briefly fell to an all-time low against the dollar of $1.0327.