The “Made Simple” range, including eight different sandwiches, is available in all UK stores from Tuesday (10 January)

Pret A Manger is launching a new value range as part of its 2023 menu to help customers “spend less” amid the cost of living crisis.

The “Made Simple” range will be available in all Pret A Manger stores across the UK from Tuesday (10 January).

It includes eight different sandwiches ranging from meat, veggie to vegan - and will start from £2.99 in the vast majority of Pret shops.

The popular coffee and sandwich chain said its expanded value range will include the new editions of a Chicken Salad Sandwich, Ham Salad, and Houmous & Veg.

Alongside the menu launch, Pret a Manger has also announced a new baguette savings deal for customers this January.

The deal will allow customers to buy any full-sized baguette and a packet of crisps or popcorn for £5. Pret said the baguette deal will include some of its customer’s favourites such as its Chicken Caesar & Bacon baguette, Pole & Line Caught Tuna and Posh Cheddar & Pickle. This deal is available from Monday (9 January) and will run throughout this month.

Guy Meakin, interim UK managing director at Pret, said: “At Pret, we’re committed to continuously innovating our menu in response to customers’ needs. With the cost-of-living crisis impacting people across the country, this year we wanted to introduce new products and deals that give customers more choice and value for money, whilst ensuring our fresh food and delicious tasting products are not compromised.”

"Our brand new baguette deal and expanded Made Simple range are perfect examples of that. Coupled with our award-winning Coffee Subscription, an industry-leading initiative for saving money, customers will be able to enjoy a variety of freshly made food and organic coffee options at different price points to suit their budget.”

Pret A Manger also offers a coffee subscription service currently costing £25, allowing customers to get up to five drinks a day, including all coffees, teas, hot chocolates, iced coffees, cold brew, frappes and some smoothies.

Currently, the coffee chain is offering a half-price offer on the first month of its subscription so customers only pay £12.50 instead of £25. The subscription will auto-renew each month but it can be cancelled anytime.

The menu in full

Listed is every item on Pret A Manger’s 2023 menu:

The PLT

Roasted shiitake & chestnut mushroom rashers with sliced tomatoes, salad mix and a dollop of vegan black pepper & parsley mayo served on malted bread. (vegan)

Plant Ploughmans Baguette

Smoky vegan cheeze, with spicy chipotle ketchup and pret pickle chutney. Finished with roasted tomatoes, sliced red onion and salad mix in our white baguette. (vegan)

Chicken & Avo Protein Box

British chicken with free range hard boiled eggs, sliced avocado, soya edamame beans, spinach and a lemon wedge. Finished with our French dressing and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Spicy No’Duja and Tomato Macaroni

Tubetti Rigati pasta with spinach, roasted tomatoes, a spicy red pepper sauce and red pesto. Topped with mushroom No’Duja and a sprinkling of panko breadcrumbs. (vegan)

Spicy No’Duja Toasted Focaccia

Rosemary focaccia filled with red pesto, mushroom No’duja, smoky vegan cheeze, red pepper and fresh basil leaves. Ready to be toasted. (vegan)

Bacon & Egg Breakfast Beans Box

Breakfast beans with beechwood smoked bacon, roasted mushrooms and a soft poached egg.

Halloumi & Egg Breakfast Beans Box

Breakfast beans with baked halloumi, spinach and a soft poached egg.

Spicy Lemongrass Chicken Broth

A spicy chilli and lemongrass broth, with chicken, carrots, peppers, spring onions, tamari soy sauce and fish sauce, finished with coriander and lime juice.

Tropical Fruit Pot

A tropical selection of passionfruit, pineapple and mango.

Made Simple Granary Sandwich range

Ham & Cheese, Egg Mayo, Tuna & Cucumber, Mature Cheddar & Pickle, BLT, Chicken Salad, Ham Salad, Houmous & Veg.

Plastic-free chewing gum