Primark plans to open four more stores across the UK creating 850 new jobs and costing £140m to set up

Primark has announced plans to open four more stores across the UK over the next two years

The new stores will be situated in Bury St Edmunds, Craigavon, Salisbury, and Teesside park. The affordable fashion chain is taking over the former Debenhams store in Bury St Edmunds and is also relocating its shops in Bradford and High Wycombe to bigger premises.

The investments will cost around £140 million to set up and Primark will be hiring 850 people to staff the outlets. Currently, the chain has 190 UK shops, which employs around 30,000 people.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: "The UK is our biggest market and as we continue to grow and expand our business internationally, we remain as committed as ever to investing on our stores to offer more customers our great value clothing, beauty homewares and more."

Click and collect service launched

The new investments come after Primark launched a click and collect service in 25 stores across the country earlier this month. Around 2,000 products are available to click and collect, which includes around 800 exclusive to the service. There is also an option for free returns if shoppers need to take a product back.

The service only includes kids’ toys, clothing and nursery range across the North West of England, Yorkshire and North Wales. Ranges such as womenswear, menswear, and homeware can only be bought in-store.

A minimum purchase of £15 is required to use click and collect but there is no extra charge for the service. Currently, customers still cannot order products for home delivery online.

The full list of Primark stores offering the new click and collect service are as follows: