Recruitment Expert Reveals Five Key Workplace Benefits to Help Staff Manage Rising Living Costs

Tiger Recruitment reveals top five key workplace benefits.

The UK is now starting to see prices increase. In particular, council tax, energy bills, water bills and car tax. The rise in the cost of living is putting further strain on mental wellbeing, as we’re seeing the impact it’s having on workers. In fact, new data from Tiger Recruitment’s study reveals concerning patterns across the UK regarding burnout awareness.

Tiger Recruitment’s recent 2025 Salary and Benefits Review shows that burnout is now the fourth most common reason why employees are leaving their jobs, following salary dissatisfaction as another one of the key reasons.

Since Chancellor Rachel Reeves Spring Statement, the cost of living has continued to rise, and so does the need for better employment benefits. While satisfaction with work benefits remained at a consistent 15% between 2022 and 2023, Tiger Recruitment's report revealed it fell to 9% in 2024.

David Morel, Founder and CEO of Tiger Recruitment, has revealed five benefits workers want to see in the workplace to support them through the increased cost of living and maintain job satisfaction.

So, what should employees be asking for? Here are five benefits that will support employees with the rising cost of living.

1.Regular Pay Reviews and Pay Rise to Match Inflation

David said: “From April 1st, the minimum wage increased by 77p to £12.21, with rising costs for both employees and business owners who are likely increasing their prices for customers. The conversation around inflation matching pay increases should be addressed as soon as possible. Regular salary reviews and inflation linked pay rises is the number one thing keeping employees in their current jobs.”

2.Flexible and Remote Working Options

David said: “Our latest report showed hybrid working is here to stay, with just under half (48%) of employees splitting their working hours between the office and home in 2024. Nonetheless, 21% of workers are still calling for increased flexibility, this could help to cut out the commute to the office and save costs on travel and childcare costs.”

3.Support with Travel and Food Costs

David added: “If businesses are choosing to have their employees in the office more, they need to find a way to allocate budget towards workers' daily costs. Some employers are offering subsidised travel passes, or breakfast or free lunches to ease expenses.”

4.Strong Pension Plans

David said: “Since the Spring Budget was announced by the government, we’ve noticed that the ‘Retirement & Pension’ search category is currently at an all-time high in the UK. This shows how important retirement plans are to employees. Every business is legally required to provide a workplace pension as part of its employee benefits package. Therefore, the amount the businesses can contribute and whether they offer pension contribution matching are crucial factors that will take pressure off older professionals trying to keep costs down and save for their retirement.”

5.Health Care Schemes and Mental Health Support

David said: “We know that work-related illnesses are costing the UK economy a staggering £400 million a week. It’s vital more than ever for employers to support their employees' physical and mental health. Having health care plans in place for employees will provide them with an allowance to cover the costs of everyday healthcare expenses, such as dental checkups, glasses, physiotherapy and mental health support.”

