It is worth £15,000 and took nearly 400 hours to make

The Royal Mint has produced its largest ever coin to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The huge gold coin is part of the firm’s largest ever commemorative collections, celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The coin weighs 15kg, has a diameter of 220mm and was commissioned by a private UK collector for an undisclosed sum.

Here’s everything you need to know about the largest coin the Royal Mint has ever produced, especially for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

What does the coin look like?

The £15,000 denomination coin was designed by coinage artist John Bergdahl and took nearly 400 hours to make.

The mint said it was “hand crafted to the highest standard”.

One side depicts a crowned EIIR cypher - a device combining the initials of the monarch with their title - surrounded by roses, daffodils, thistles and shamrocks, which representing the four nations of the United Kingdom.

The other side has a commemorative design showing the Queen on horseback.

The Mint issued a comment from the private UK collector, who said: “As a long-standing customer of the Royal Mint, I have invested in unique and interesting coins marking moments throughout the Queen’s reign that will remain in my family for generations.”

What has been said about the largest coin?

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This special edition coin made of 15 kilograms of fine gold is the masterpiece in the Platinum Jubilee collection, combining the finest craftsmanship and innovation rooted in our heritage as the original maker of coins for the monarchs and in celebration of Her Royal Majesty’s momentous 70 years on the throne.

“The largest coin ever made by the Royal Mint, it is a unique piece of art that will endure as a legacy of the occasion for generations to come.”

She added: “The one-off piece, commissioned by a private collector, represents our growth as the home of precious metals in the UK, making metals precious to our customers across all our collections.”

Paul Morgan, technical manager at the Royal Mint, said: “The scale and diameter of the piece has allowed us to push the boundaries of minting to produce an exceptional level of relief and detail.”

The unveiling of the largest coin for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee follows Royal Mint revealing other exclusive coins for the occasion.

A commemorative 50p coin featuring the Queen on horseback was unveiled by the Royal Mint in January to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.