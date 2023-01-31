The supermarket will close its remaining counters and hot delis in stores in February

Tesco has announced plans to overhaul its management roles and close hot counters and delis which will impact around 2,100 jobs.

The UK’s largest supermarket chain says it is reducing the number of lead and team managers in large shops as part of the changes to its management structure, affecting approximately 1,750 workers.

The plan will also introduce around 1,800 new shift leader roles in stores, leading on the day-to-day operational duties on the shop floor. It also confirmed it will close its remaining counters and hot delis in stores from 26 February, having previously removed counters from the majority of shops.

All workers affected by the move will be offered alternative roles, Tesco said, although it did not confirm how many staff work on counters and delis.

Tesco has announced plans to overhaul its management roles and close hot counters (Photo: Getty Images)

In addition, 350 workers will be impacted by a series of localised changes, including the closure of eight in-store pharmacies and reduced hours at some in-store post offices.

It will also cut a “small number” of different head officer roles and will close the Tesco Maintenance National Operating Centre (NOC) in Milton Keynes.

The shake-up comes after Tesco reported a “significant decrease” in demand for its hot food counters over the last few years, adding that “customers no longer say they are a significant reason for them to come in store and shop with us”.

Tesco UK and ROI chief executive officer, Jason Tarry, said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most.

“Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”

Daniel Adams, national officer of the Usdaw union, said it will be entering a consultation with the supermarket chain to discuss the proposals. He said: “Tesco has informed us that they are looking to undertake restructures across the business.

“Clearly there is no good time to receive news like this, but it is especially difficult in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and will be devastating for those who may be affected.

“Usdaw will be entering into collective consultation with Tesco immediately to interrogate these proposals.