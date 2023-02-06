Travelodge is hoping to attract parents by offering flexible working hours

Travelodge has launched a major recruitment drive to fill more than 400 jobs across the UK

The roles will be a mixture of full and part-time positions across some of its 580 UK hotels and at its head office in Oxfordshire.

The hotel giant said it will be recruiting managers, bar and cafe staff, housekeepers, receptionists and for its in-house maintenance team, as well as in areas such as finance and marketing.

The company said it wants to attract parents by offering flexible working hours around the school run.

Hannah Thomson, Travelodge’s chief people officer, said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a career change.

“We are currently searching for 435 new colleagues to join our Travelodge family and we welcome everyone, from all walks of life.

"We are looking for candidates who have a passion, determination and a real desire to look after people and in return, we will provide training, coaching and career opportunities.

“Our in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry-level colleagues build a career in hotel management and other specialist functions.

How to apply

The Travelodge website offers a list of roles to apply to, ranging from hotel roles such as housekeeping and maintenance jobs, to support office jobs, recruitment, PR and legal.

Travelodge begins the application process by asking candidates to uplaod their CV to register for a profile with the company.

All candidates will undergo an interview but the type depends on the role itself. The overall selection process also depends on the role level and location - but will be a combination of the following:

Telephone interview

Competency based interview

Work-based assessments/in-tray exercises/role plays

Psychometric testing

Case studies and presentations