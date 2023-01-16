To help families enjoy holidays amidst the cost of living crisis, Travelodge has released rooms across the UK for £34 a night or less. Here’s how to book

Travelodge releases over 2 million rooms £34 per night or less in 2023

Travelodge has released over 2 million rooms for under £34 to help families head on holiday this year. In the mid of winter, Travelodge has released the budget stays so visitors can enjoy a family holiday within the UK without breaking the bank.

Families looking to book their getaway just need to head to www.travelodge.co.uk to book a £34 or less room. That’s just £8 a head for a family of four - cheaper than a takeaway dinner. (Terms and conditions apply, consult the travelodge website for details).

Where can you book using the Travelodge deal?

Travelodge has more than 580 locations throughout the UK, with a range of grade II listed hotels dotted around the country, including the Regent Hotel Leamington Spa Travelodge, situated in the heart of the town centre - Queen Victoria stayed at this hotel in room 13.

Durham Travelodge used to be a railway station - the hotel’s corridors were previously station platforms. Other Grade II listed properties include Tunbridge Wells Travelodge, Bristol Central Travelodge and Preston Central Travelodge.

If you’re after a trip to the seaside, Travelodge has 36 hotels along the British coastline at popular beach and coastal locations such as Blackpool, Brighton, Bournemouth, Scarborough, Southend-on-Sea and Torquay.

For those of us that want to head to the countryside, Travelodge has 55 hotels situated within 16 miles of the fifteen Great British national parks including The Yorkshire Dales, Northumberland, the Peak District, the Lake District, the New Forest, The Broads, South Downs, Exmoor, Snowdonia or Loch Lomond where you can enjoy walking, cycling, water pursuits or climbing and many other outdoor activities.

Feeding the family

Over 200 Travelodge hotels now feature an on-site restaurant called The Bar Café – where you can enjoy breakfast, dinner and bar service. The unlimited Travelodge breakfast is ideal for feeding a hungry brood - it offers a stack of pancakes with berry compote and bagels. Prices start from £8.99 and for each paying guest, while two children under the age of 15 can eat for free.

Travelodge also offers a great value dinner menu offering a range of dishes including freshly made authentic stone-baked pizza, burgers, classics, curries and moreish desserts. With Travelodge’s Meal Deal, you can choose any main meal plus a side or dessert for just £12.75. The Bar Café bar also offers a vast range of wines, spirits and popular ales.

Heading on holiday?

