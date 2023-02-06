Several sectors are striking throughout February

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout February - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first day of February saw one of the biggest strike days in more than a decade, as teachers, univeristy staff, rail workers, and civil service staff all walked out.

Today (6 February), tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance workers have walked out in what is being called the biggest strike in NHS history. Scottish school teachers take to the picket line for the final date of their 16 day strike action and legal advisers are also taking industrial action.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple weeks, and why certain unions are walking out.

Advertisement

Nursing

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) walked out in December and January in a dispute over pay and patient safety, and will strike again on two further days in February.

Advertisement

The action will take place in England on 6 and 7 February with Nurses at 73 NHS trusts set to strike

You can find a list of all the trusts striking here.

Advertisement

The RCN said: “Patient safety is always paramount. Unlike workers in many other sectors during a strike, some nursing staff continue their work. This is carefully negotiated with employers beforehand to make sure patients are safe.”

Ambulance workers

The GMB Union has said more than 10,000 of its members, including paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff, will walk out on 6 and 20 February. It confirmed additional strikes on Monday 20 February, and 6 and 20 March.

Workers part of the Unite union will walk out to, and have announced further dates for February. These are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday 16 February

Friday 17 February

Monday 20 February

Wednesday 22 February

Thursday 23 February

Friday 24 February

The ambulance services which are striking are:

East Midlands Ambulance Service

Mersey Care NHS

North East Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance

South East Coast Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Teachers Strike

Advertisement

Scotland

Teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on numerous days in January and February.

Advertisement

The EIS has organised 16 consecutive days of action starting from Monday 16 January, that will see teachers strike across Scotland in a staggered fashion.

Here is the full list of dates and locations:

Advertisement

Monday 6 February – Inverclyde and Shetland

England and Wales

More than 23,000 schools in England and Wales are expected to be affected after thousands of teachers are set to walk out after the National Education Union (NEU) organised a ballot of 300,000 members calling for a pay rise.

The strike days are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 14 February: all eligible members in England and Wales

Tuesday 28 February: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions

Wednesday 1 March: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands, and Eastern regions

Thursday 2 March: all eligible members in London, South East and South West regions

Wednesday 15 March: all eligible members in England and Wales

Thursday 16 March: all eligible members in England and Wales

Legal Advisers

Legal advisers who are members of the PCS union are striking on 6 February in more than 80 courts across England and Wales in a dispute about the Common Platform system.

The union says their employer, His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS), refused to review “the many serious issues with the new system, despite union concerns about its efficiency.” Over 300 people are expected to strike.

Advertisement

Physiotherapists

Advertisement

Physiotherapists from the Charted Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) are to strike on 9 February 2023.

Over 4,000 Physiotherapists employed by 30 NHS Trusts across England will strike over a pay dispute. All eight health boards in Wales have also secured a strike mandate.

Advertisement

Claire Sullivan, CSP director of employer relations and union services said: “We know taking strike action is an absolute last resort for CSP members, but NHS staff not only deserve better pay but also desperately need it during this cost of living crisis.

“This dispute will protect patient services both now and into the future, and it’s essential that the government comes up with an improved offer to avert further strikes and demonstrate they understand the scale of the problem.”

University Staff

Staff from the University College Union are set to walk out on as 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike over pay, pensions and working conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full list of strike dates:

Week two: Thursday 9 February and Friday 10 February

Week three: Tuesday 14 February, Wednesday 15 February and Thursday 16 February

Week four: Tuesday 21 February, Wednesday 22 February and Thursday 23 February

Week five: Monday 27 February, Tuesday 28 February, Wednesday 1 March and Thursday 2 March

Week six: Thursday 16 March and Friday 17 March

Week seven: Monday 20 March, Tuesday 21 March and Wednesday 22 March

Tube workers

Elizabeth Line services could be changed or cancelled at short notice throughout February as there is ongoing smaller-scale action, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Advertisement

Members of Aslef working on the Bakerloo line will walked out on 4 February and will again on 11 February in a strike as part of a dispute over safety.

The union is objecting to a plan that would allow trains to go into sidings and depots without checking to make sure passengers have left the train.

Advertisement