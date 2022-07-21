The cost of living crisis has pushed up the price of everything from energy bills to motor fuel

In essence, it means something that cost an average of £1 a year ago now costs £1.09.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures from the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) show food, transport and the hospitality sector were the biggest contributors to what were the largest price hikes since February 1982.

Things are expected to get worse before they get better, with a massive Ofgem energy price cap increase expected in the autumn - something that could push inflation to 11%, according to the Bank of England.

The price of everything from fuel to energy has risen compared to 2021 (image: Getty Images)

The ONS calculates inflation by tracking the price of a typical shopping basket of goods and services purchased by UK consumers.

Items are weighted depending on how important they are to shoppers.

So, for example, bread has more of a bearing on the headline rate of inflation than jewellery.

But which types of products have been seeing the worst price hikes?

NationalWorld has analysed the latest ONS figures to find the 20 categories of goods and services that saw the biggest price rises in June.

Liquid fuels: up 128.9%

Energy and fuel items make up the entire top five of the inflation rankings in June.

Liquid fuels, which include domestic heating and lighting fuels, have more than doubled in price over the last 12 months.

They are now tracking almost 14% above headline inflation.

In April, NationalWorld reported on how these price increases have left 1.5 million households struggling to afford to heat their homes.

Natural gas and town gas: up 98.5%

UK households are highly reliant on gas for heating and cooking.

While the good news is that it has not increased in price since April’s CPI, it still costs almost double the price it was last year.

Price rises have hit consumers across the UK (image: Getty Images)

Electricity: up 53.5

Also staying at the same average price is electricity.

Given gas is used to generate electricity, the commodity’s price is closely linked to that of gas.

Diesel: up 44.2%

Diesel prices have been rocketing since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Oil prices have also been higher than usual over the past year as countries have been opening up their economies again after the Covid pandemic.

Petrol: up 41.8%

People with petrol cars have also been hammered at the pump for similar reasons.

If you’re struggling to afford to fill up your tank, NationalWorld has a handy guide to how to boost your fuel efficiency.

Hire of garages, parking spaces and personal transport equipment: 27%

It’s not only the price of filling up that’s clobbering drivers.

Parking costs have also risen 27% compared to what they were in June 2021.

The good news is that the price rises appear to have peaked, as they were 27.3% higher year-on-year in May and 27.1% in April.

Personal transport equipment includes vehicles that do not come with a driver, such as rental cars.

Low fat milk: 26.3%

Earlier in 2022, Ash Amirahmadi - the boss of one of the UK’s largest dairy suppliers Arla - said the era of cheap milk was coming to an end.

With average price rises of 26.3% for low fat milk, this pronouncement already appears to be taking effect.

With dairy farmers facing higher costs for everything from feed for their cattle to fertiliser for their grass, prices have been passed onto the consumer.

Garden furniture: up 25.5%

The price of enjoying the UK’s hot, dry summer from your own garden has risen by more than a quarter year-on-year.

Holiday centres, camping sites, youth hostels and similar accommodation services: up 24%

Attempting a cheap staycation has become more expensive in 2022, as the cost of camping pitches and youth hostels are up 24%.

Hotels have a separate category, and have themselves risen 14% in price.

House contents insurance: up 23%

Insuring what’s inside your home has gone up 23% year-on-year.

However, this is down from a peak of 23.8% in May 2022’s figures.

Passenger transport by air: up 22.4%

Airports have been generating headlines for the wrong reasons so far this summer, with severe disruption affecting most of the UK’s major hubs.

What’s worse is that you’re paying a lot more for the pleasure of queueing and having your flights delayed or cancelled than you were in June 2021.

Solid fuels: up 22.4%

Coal, firewood, charcoal, peat, coke and other similar items have risen by 22.4% year-on-year, according to the June CPI.

Price hikes have accelerated from the 16.6% recorded in May 2022.

Irons: up 22.1%

2022 is not a good year for your iron to break, as they cost 22.1% more in June than they did in June 2021.

Butter: up 21.5%

Butter prices are more than a fifth higher than they were last year.

Lurpak customers might well be able to associate with the increases, given the furore in recent weeks over how much prices of some of the brand’s tubs had risen by.

Binding Services and e-book downloads: up 19.6%

Having a book bound or downloading an e-book cost 19.6% more than it did in June 2021.

Mineral or spring waters: up 19.5%

Buying bottles of mineral or spring water has risen 19.5% year-on-year

Flours and other cereals: up 19.3%

Not only does it cost more to heat your oven, but bakers are also being hit by ingredient price hikes.

Flour and other cereal products, like popcorn, have gone up 19.3% in price.

Whole milk: 18.6%

It’s not just low-fat milks that are becoming more expensive.

Whole milk has seen its own price increase of 18.6%.

Olive oil: up 18.2%

Olive oil prices have risen 18.2% year-on-year.

Harvesting of the tree fruit has been hampered by droughts in key producing regions, which means more pain for consumers could well be on its way.

Repair and hire of clothing: up 17.8%