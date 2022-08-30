Pensioners calling for winter fuel payment increase amid rising costs and threat to pension triple lock

As the cost of living crisis continues to grip the UK, many people are starting to prepare for the winter months.

The crisis was deepened further when Ofgem confirmed the energy price cap would rise significantly from 1 October for at least three months.

What new measures the government will use - if any - are likely to be revealed by the new prime minister, with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak competing to succeed Boris Johnson.

The winter fuel payment has given some relief for pensioners in recent years as the cost of wholesale gas has hiked up houshold bills for millions of people across the UK.

The triple lock on pensions has been under threat too with inflation spiralling out of control in the wake of lockdowns and social restrictions enforced by the Covid pandemic.

What is the winter fuel payment?

The winter fuel payment is a tax free state benefit paid annually to help with heating costs.

Most payments are made between November and December and are paid to those in receipt of the UK state pension.

Others qualify for the winter fuel payment if they were born on or before 25 September 1956, though this date changes each year.

What is the pension triple lock?

The triple lock on pensions is a guarantee from the UK government to increase the state pension by whichever is highest out of inflation, earnings or 2.5 per cent.

It is a safeguard to ensure that the state pension doesn’t lose value over the years because of rising inflation, meaning an increase in the cost of living and goods.

The three factors involved in measuring state pension increases are:

average earnings

inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2.5 per cent

It was introduced in 2010 so that the state pension would maintain its real terms value but has been much talked about in recent times due to slow growth in earnings and inflation.

It means that pensioners will get a minimum 2.5 per cent increase year on year, strengthening the spending power of people in receipt of the state pension.

Why is the pension triple lock under threat?

Since the triple lock on pensions was introduced, the state pension has increased 35 per cent while average earnings have risen by 27 per cent, reports the i newspaper.

The balancing act comes as the state pension was seen to be neglected for many years before a guarantee was introduced in 2010 to ensure its value was maintained.

Yet the mounting costs of the Covid pandemic has the government in a tricky position, with many people already seeing a rise in their national insurance contributions and removal of the universal credit uplift.

Will the pension triple lock remain?

With parliament back from 5 September after the summer break, hope remains the new prime minister will announce measures to curb the cost of living crisis.